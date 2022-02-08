Kajal Agarwal flaunts baby bump in vacation pictures from Dubai, photos go viral

South star Kajal Agarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child together. It was on January 1, 2022, that the couple officially made the announcement by sharing a photo in which Kajal was seen flaunting her baby bump.

Currently, the actress is in Dubai, and she has been updating her fans with some gorgeous photos from her getaway. Kajal recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos casually showing off her baby bump.

Dressed in a solid yellow colour outfit, Kajal flaunted her pregnancy glow as she stood on the balcony soaking in the sun. She captioned the post, "The (sun emoticon) touching my face like the softest caress.."

Soon after Kajal dropped the pictures, her fans jumped onto the comments section and praised her flawless beauty and simplicity.

"Oh my goddddddd beauty," commented a fan, while another wrote, "So beautiful." A few others dropped heart and heart-eyed emojis to express their love for the film star.

Check out Kajal's post here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be seen in the upcoming film 'Hey Sinamika!', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.