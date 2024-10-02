Bollywood's top singer tried to kill himself, jumped into Ganga, lived with monks; his life changed when...

This singer battled for years before establishing himself in the music industry.

Kailash Kher is one of Bollywood's top singers, known for his beautiful voice and emotional songs. However, his journey to success was not easy. In his personal and professional life, he faced many challenges, including financial struggles and personal difficulties.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Allah Ke Bande hitmaker reflected on how he battled for years before establishing himself in the music industry. He recalled the low phase of his life when he tried to kill himself. While speaking to ANI, he said, “I had done many odd jobs to survive. I was 20 or 21 when I started doing export business in Delhi. I used to send handicrafts to Germany. Unfortunately, all of a sudden that business collapsed. After facing several problems in business, I went to Rishikesh to become a ‘pandit’. However, I used to feel that I was a misfit there as my fellow mates were younger than me and my views never matched theirs. I was dejected as I was failing in everything..so one day I tried to commit suicide by jumping into the river Ganga."

He further added, "But a person at the ghat jumped in the Ganga immediately and saved me. He asked, ‘Tairna nahin aata gaya kyu tha? (Why did you jump when you don’t know how to swim?)’ I replied, ‘Marne (to die)’…aur meri suicide ki baat jaane ke baad unhone mujhe tez ki tapli maari sar pe (After learning about my intentions of ending my life, he hit me hard on my head)."

That turning point taught Kailash Kher the importance of life, and from that day on, his career gradually improved. With over 20 years in the music industry, he has sung numerous hit tracks, including Teri Deewani, Saiyyan, Chand Sifarish, Yuhi Chala Chal Rahi, Ya Rabba, and Arziyan, among many others. His journey is a testament to resilience and the power of music.