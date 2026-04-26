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Kailash Kher slammed for refusing to sing on demand at an event: 'Do line gaane me kya problem hai isko' | Viral video

Kailash Kher is being slammed on social media for refusing to sing at an event as he compared individuals from different fields and said it is the same as asking a cricketer to hit a sixer or an army person to fire a shot.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 02:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kailash Kher slammed for refusing to sing on demand at an event: 'Do line gaane me kya problem hai isko' | Viral video
Kailash Kher
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"Don't turn artists into clowns", said singer Kailash Kher as he refused to sing at an event and asked not to make such requests. Kher attended an award show in Delhi on Saturday, where he was asked to sing a few lines. Denying the request, the singer went on to compare individuals from different fields and said it is the same as asking a cricketer to hit a sixer or an army person to fire a shot.

"Yahi main badalna chahta hoon, yahi mere mann main lalak lagi hui, yahi badalna hai. Ki gayak ko, sangeet ko aise naa mana jaaye ki sir do line gaa dijiye, mood bana dijiye. Yeh bahut galat hai. Yeh request hi mat kijiye (This is exactly what I want to change, this is something I deeply feel about. A singer and music should not be treated in a way where you just ask them to sing two lines and set the mood. That is very wrong. Please don’t make such request)," he is heard saying in the viral video.

"Aap kya Sachin Tendulkar ko bolenge ki ek zara chakka lagake dikha dijiye? Is Prithvi pe koi nahi aisa karta. Yaa kisi army ke jawan ko nahi bolenge ki aapni position leke ek zara shot laga dijiye. Voh mat kariye please. clown mat banne dijiye kalakar ko. Sadhak ko ek manoranjak mat banaiye. Artists, Sadhak hote hain, voh apne mann ke hote hain. (Would you ever ask Sachin Tendulkar to just hit a six for you on the spot? No one does that. Or would you ask a soldier to take a position and fire a shot just like that? Please don’t do this. Don’t turn artists into clowns. Don’t reduce an artist to mere entertainment. A true artist is a seeker; they belong to their inner self)," he added.

However, Kailash was slammed by the netizens in the comments section of the clip. One of them said, "Do line gaane me kya problem hai isko (What problem he has in singing just two lines)", while another added, "If singing two lines can bring a smile on someone’s face, I think it’s alright." "To each his own, I love performing for my audience. If anyone requests politely and respectfully, I surely do it. After all, its Maa Saraswati who owns this art of music, not me", a singer commented.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Komal Jain (@komaljain)

A cybercitizen also wrote, "So such sadhaks should practice their sadhna up high in the mountains. Should not sing to entertain people. Should not be seen on social media. Should not sing in weddings. Comparing music with cricket itself is non-sensical. Cricket is just a game whereas music is an emotion, an art, a part of everyone's life. Some artists give their life to make people hear them and appreciate them while some artist forget their early days after getting some fame."

READ | Adinath Kothare says Ramayana is 'most honest film made on Indian soil', calls Ranbir Kapoor 'extremely hardworking'

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