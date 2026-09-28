Kailash Kher, Shaan, Arya Babbar unite for Mahabali musical based on Lord Hanuman; dates, venues, ticket details here

The Broadway-style musical Mahabali focuses on Lord Hanuman's journey, exploring his devotion to Lord Rama, his immense strength and the humility that defines him. Aankiet Mohan plays Hanuman, with Arya Babbar as Ravana. Its music features playback vocals by Kailash Kher, Shaan, and Raghu Dixit.

This Dussehra, a new stage production will bring the Ramayana to the theatre through the eyes of Lord Hanuman. Titled Mahabali, the Broadway-style mythological musical has been announced by veteran producers Randhir Ranjan Roy and Abhishek Narayan. Rather than retelling the epic in its entirety, Mahabali focuses on Hanuman's journey, exploring his devotion to Lord Rama, his immense strength and the humility that defines him. The production also draws on Indian traditions, indigenous martial arts and folklore to build its theatrical world. Aankiet Mohan plays Hanuman, with Arya Babbar as Ravan. The cast also includes Saanand Verma as Vistarvachie, Pankaj Berry as Kaal Drishti, along with Mukul Nag and Aadesh Bharadwaj.

Randhir Ranjan Roy said, "With MAHABALI, our goal is to elevate Indian mythological theatre to global production standards. By blending powerhouse storytelling, state-of-the-art stagecraft and a breathtaking audio video technique, we are reviving India’s rich cultural heritage in a format that speaks directly to modern, multi-generational audiences."

For Aankiet Mohan, the role presents the challenge of portraying Hanuman beyond the familiar image of a powerful warrior. "Bringing a character as emotionally complex and physically imposing as Hanuman to a live Broadway-style stage is both the greatest honour and challenge of my career. We are steering away from two-dimensional tropes to show his immense strength side-by-side with his profound, absolute humility," he said.

Babbar believes placing Ravan in a story centred on Hanuman offers a different dramatic dynamic. "Playing Ravan opposite a narrative centered on Hanuman shifts the entire dramatic friction of the story. It allows us to explore the epic clashes with a fresh, gripping intensity that live audiences have never felt before," he said.

The production’s music features playback vocals by Kailash Kher, Shaan, Raghu Dixit and Amit Gupta. Shaan said, "The music of Mahabali is designed to evoke deep devotion while maintaining the theatrical momentum of a Broadway show. Every track serves as an emotional heartbeat for Hanuman’s journey." Kailash Kher added, "The vocal landscape of Mahabali demands an raw, earth-shattering spiritual energy that matches the cosmic power of Lord Hanuman."

Mahabali will premiere in Mumbai on October 18 at Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, with shows at 4:02 pm and 7:29 pm. It will return to Mumbai on October 24 at Nehru Centre, Worli, before moving to Bengaluru on November 14. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

READ | Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 52: Neem Karoli Baba film mints Rs 400 crore worldwide