FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Self-Esteem Vs Ego Tension Deepens with Extensive Digital Presence and AI Overtones

Self-Esteem Vs Ego Tension Deepens with Extensive Digital Presence and AI Overto

Roadies Rebirth: Rannvijay, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia's reality show to stream on two OTT platforms from this date

Roadies Rebirth: Rannvijay, Prince's reality show to premiere on this date

Kailash Kher, Shaan, Arya Babbar unite for Mahabali musical based on Lord Hanuman; dates, venues, ticket details here

Kailash Kher, Shaan unite for Mahabali musical based on Lord Hanuman

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Kailash Kher, Shaan, Arya Babbar unite for Mahabali musical based on Lord Hanuman; dates, venues, ticket details here

The Broadway-style musical Mahabali focuses on Lord Hanuman's journey, exploring his devotion to Lord Rama, his immense strength and the humility that defines him. Aankiet Mohan plays Hanuman, with Arya Babbar as Ravana. Its music features playback vocals by Kailash Kher, Shaan, and Raghu Dixit.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 07:37 PM IST

Kailash Kher, Shaan, Arya Babbar unite for Mahabali musical based on Lord Hanuman; dates, venues, ticket details here
Mahabali musical
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

This Dussehra, a new stage production will bring the Ramayana to the theatre through the eyes of Lord Hanuman. Titled Mahabali, the Broadway-style mythological musical has been announced by veteran producers Randhir Ranjan Roy and Abhishek Narayan. Rather than retelling the epic in its entirety, Mahabali focuses on Hanuman's journey, exploring his devotion to Lord Rama, his immense strength and the humility that defines him. The production also draws on Indian traditions, indigenous martial arts and folklore to build its theatrical world. Aankiet Mohan plays Hanuman, with Arya Babbar as Ravan. The cast also includes Saanand Verma as Vistarvachie, Pankaj Berry as Kaal Drishti, along with Mukul Nag and Aadesh Bharadwaj.

Randhir Ranjan Roy said, "With MAHABALI, our goal is to elevate Indian mythological theatre to global production standards. By blending powerhouse storytelling, state-of-the-art stagecraft and a breathtaking audio video technique, we are reviving India’s rich cultural heritage in a format that speaks directly to modern, multi-generational audiences."

For Aankiet Mohan, the role presents the challenge of portraying Hanuman beyond the familiar image of a powerful warrior. "Bringing a character as emotionally complex and physically imposing as Hanuman to a live Broadway-style stage is both the greatest honour and challenge of my career. We are steering away from two-dimensional tropes to show his immense strength side-by-side with his profound, absolute humility," he said.

Babbar believes placing Ravan in a story centred on Hanuman offers a different dramatic dynamic. "Playing Ravan opposite a narrative centered on Hanuman shifts the entire dramatic friction of the story. It allows us to explore the epic clashes with a fresh, gripping intensity that live audiences have never felt before," he said.

The production’s music features playback vocals by Kailash Kher, Shaan, Raghu Dixit and Amit Gupta. Shaan said, "The music of Mahabali is designed to evoke deep devotion while maintaining the theatrical momentum of a Broadway show. Every track serves as an emotional heartbeat for Hanuman’s journey." Kailash Kher added, "The vocal landscape of Mahabali demands an raw, earth-shattering spiritual energy that matches the cosmic power of Lord Hanuman."

Mahabali will premiere in Mumbai on October 18 at Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, with shows at 4:02 pm and 7:29 pm. It will return to Mumbai on October 24 at Nehru Centre, Worli, before moving to Bengaluru on November 14. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

READ | Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 52: Neem Karoli Baba film mints Rs 400 crore worldwide

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Self-Esteem Vs Ego Tension Deepens with Extensive Digital Presence and AI Overtones
Self-Esteem Vs Ego Tension Deepens with Extensive Digital Presence and AI Overto
Roadies Rebirth: Rannvijay, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia's reality show to stream on two OTT platforms from this date
Roadies Rebirth: Rannvijay, Prince's reality show to premiere on this date
Parvesh Verma fires back at Kejriwal: 'I warn you, Gen-Z drama won’t work'
Parvesh Verma fires back at Kejriwal: 'I warn you, Gen-Z drama won’t work'
Kailash Kher, Shaan, Arya Babbar unite for Mahabali musical based on Lord Hanuman; dates, venues, ticket details here
Kailash Kher, Shaan unite for Mahabali musical based on Lord Hanuman
Traffic challans may be added to your electricity bills, details here
Traffic challans may be added to your electricity bills, details here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement