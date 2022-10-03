Kahani RubberBand Ki trailer: Pratik Gandhi, Avika Gor's film is a hilarious take on sex education

Kahani RubberBand Ki poster/Instagram

The trailer for Kahani RubberBand Ki, the comedy film revolving around sex education dealing with condoms, was released by the makers on Monday, October 3. Starring Pratik Gandhi, Avika Gor, and Manish Raisinghan in the lead roles, the film has been produced and directed by Sarika Sanjot.

The YouTube description of the trailer reads, "Kahani Rubberband Ki is the story of a young, gorgeous couple from different communities who live in the interiors of the state of Uttar Pradesh. Their lives are turned upside down by an accidental pregnancy caused by a "protection" malfunction, shattering all of their dreams."

It continues, "This leads to misunderstandings and the complete breakdown of a beautiful and endearing relationship between Akash and Kavya as well as between their two adorable families. Kahani Rubberband Ki is a humble and entertaining endeavor to entertain and educate through its narrative because we value laughter as much as we value awareness."

Best known for playing the role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu, Avika Gorwho earlier worked in Telugu and Kannada films and Kahani Rubberband Ki will mark her debut as the leading lady in Bollywood. She has earlier appeared as a child artist in a few films namely Paathshala, Tezz, and Morning Walk.

The movie, produced by Sarkia under her banner Moon House Productions, also marks the debut of Avika's Sasural Simar Ka co-star Manish Raisinghan, who has appeared in multiple famous television shows such as Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kahiin to Hoga, Teen Bahuraaniyaan, and Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai.



Slated to hit cinemas on October 14, Kahani Rubberband Ki will clash with three other films at the box office. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's medical campus comedy Doctor G, Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's spy thriller Code Name Tiranga, and Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's comedy Double XL also release on the same date.