Beyond acting, late Kader Khan was known as a great writer who had worked with almost every big artist in his film career. He had a prolific career, contributing to over 300 Hindi films as an actor and writing dialogues for more than 200 movies, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema across several decades. He is known for his catchy dialogues in movies like Naseeb, Agneepath, Hum, Coolie, Shahenshah, Dulhe Raja, Amar Akbar Anthony, Roti, Jawani Diwani, and many more. However, there was a movie for which he wrote 16-page long dialogue, which left the lead actor shocked. It is Amitabh Bachchan’s Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

When Kader Khan's 16-page dialogue left Amitabh Bachchan surprised

The late actor Kader Khan had once shared an interesting anecdote revealing how he convinced Amitabh to do 16-page dialogue in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. The film director Prakash Mehra and Amitabh had called him to understand the poignant scene where the lead character shares his life story on stage, which was inspired by his own life. Kader had recalled that when he narrated the 16-page scene to Prakash Mehra, the filmmaker was deeply moved to tears. Later, when Amitabh received the script, he was taken aback by the scene's length and exclaimed, "Is this such a big scene? What is this?"



How Kader Khan convinced Amitabh Bachchan?

Kader had shared that initially, when Amitabh's assistant narrated the 16-page scene to him, he didn't connect with it and refused to do it, suggesting it be shortened instead. However, Kader was proud of the scene and decided to read it aloud to Amitabh himself. When he arrived, Amitabh jokingly said, "Hey brother, you've written an entire book!" Kader then cleared the room and began reading the scene, captivating Amitabh's attention. Moved by the narration, Amitabh started crying and asked Kader to record the scene himself, acknowledging that no one could bring it to life like him.

This powerful scene ultimately made it into the film, thanks to Kader's persistence and Amitabh's recognition of its emotional impact. Meanwhile, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar" boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Vinod Khanna, Rakhee, Rekha, and Amjad Khan alongside Amitabh. Released in 1978, the film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.