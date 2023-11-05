Headlines

Viral video: Fearless woman grapples massive rainbow python in her arms, internet reacts

India's highest-paid content creator's first salary was Rs 5000, now worth Rs 100 crore, lost both his parents when...

Bigg Boss 17: This move of Munawar Faruqui leaves Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma furious, fans say 'finally game ab...'

'Kaddu jaisi shakal leke...': Richa Chadha gives befitting reply to trolls criticising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli reunites with AB de Villiers on 35th Birthday, watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Fearless woman grapples massive rainbow python in her arms, internet reacts

India's highest-paid content creator's first salary was Rs 5000, now worth Rs 100 crore, lost both his parents when...

Bigg Boss 17: This move of Munawar Faruqui leaves Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma furious, fans say 'finally game ab...'

10 unhealthy habits that can affect your digestive system

Tips to manage blood sugar levels this Diwali

10 superfoods to boost immunity during winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 17: This move of Munawar Faruqui leaves Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma furious, fans say 'finally game ab...'

Meet Shark Tank India's newest shark, once sold cable TV, now worth over Rs 12,800 crore and is the richest...

Randeep Hooda recalls slipping into depression after his film Battle Of Saragarhi got shelved: ‘Mere parents toh mujhe…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Kaddu jaisi shakal leke...': Richa Chadha gives befitting reply to trolls criticising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Richa Chadha called people who troll Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Chintu', she gave a befitting reply to all who target the actress for her looks.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, who recently appeared in much-awaited Fukrey 3, gave a befitting reply to trolls who targeted and criticised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her look at Paris Fashion Week.

While speaking to Jist, Richa said that people are jealous of Aishwarya and mentioned, “people are jealous of her, kaddu jaisi shakal leke….she is the most beautiful woman in the world. She never bitches about anyone, never says anything bad. I like her. She’s very innocent, has a South Indian mentality and eats simple curd rice with papad. I feel she is disciplined and very graceful.”

Watch:

Social media users have reacted to her reply, and one of them wrote, “Chintu hi paisa dela hai app log ko, isiliye to app uske samne ate hain. Just joking. Btw Aishwarya is very beautiful, graceful no doubt. But can't call her most beautiful woman of India.”

The second one said, “I agree with her for the first time.” The third one said, “Richa is amazing! Curd rice and papad!!! And Chintu from Chandigarh must be livid. Loved the LPG-chulha and other truth bombs. Rock on.” The fourth one said, “If my name was Chintu, I was unemployed in Chandigarh, living in my mother's house.  I might be a bit upset watching this.”

Recently, Richa Chadha’s latest tweet left the netizens puzzled. On Tuesday, Richa Chadha wrote on X, "Karma is real." An hour later, Richa posted an image with a quote that said, "Karma says, what you do with others will come back to you.”

As soon as Richa shared the post, it left netizens puzzled. A major section of internet users felt that Richa's latest tweet was an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut. For the unversed, Kangana's latest movie, Tejas, has failed at the box office, and the dull phase of the actress' career continues with another box office disappointment.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ISRO Chairman Somanath withdraws publishing of his autobiography after controversy

Woman sprints onto tarmac in Australia to catch her flight, video goes viral

Israel-Hamas war: Israel admits airstrike on ambulance in Gaza, 15 dead, 50 injured

This IAS officer, DU alumnus, cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR...

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top deal on air conditioners, get up to 58% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE