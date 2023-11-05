'Kaddu jaisi shakal leke...': Richa Chadha gives befitting reply to trolls criticising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Richa Chadha called people who troll Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Chintu', she gave a befitting reply to all who target the actress for her looks.

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, who recently appeared in much-awaited Fukrey 3, gave a befitting reply to trolls who targeted and criticised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her look at Paris Fashion Week.

While speaking to Jist, Richa said that people are jealous of Aishwarya and mentioned, “people are jealous of her, kaddu jaisi shakal leke….she is the most beautiful woman in the world. She never bitches about anyone, never says anything bad. I like her. She’s very innocent, has a South Indian mentality and eats simple curd rice with papad. I feel she is disciplined and very graceful.”

Watch:

That’s @RichaChadha at her brutal best about Aishwarya Rai, trolling and dropping some truth bombs in her inimitable style. What a rockstar pic.twitter.com/8sxYFNqN7w — Joy (@Joydas) November 4, 2023

Social media users have reacted to her reply, and one of them wrote, “Chintu hi paisa dela hai app log ko, isiliye to app uske samne ate hain. Just joking. Btw Aishwarya is very beautiful, graceful no doubt. But can't call her most beautiful woman of India.”

The second one said, “I agree with her for the first time.” The third one said, “Richa is amazing! Curd rice and papad!!! And Chintu from Chandigarh must be livid. Loved the LPG-chulha and other truth bombs. Rock on.” The fourth one said, “If my name was Chintu, I was unemployed in Chandigarh, living in my mother's house. I might be a bit upset watching this.”

Recently, Richa Chadha’s latest tweet left the netizens puzzled. On Tuesday, Richa Chadha wrote on X, "Karma is real." An hour later, Richa posted an image with a quote that said, "Karma says, what you do with others will come back to you.”

As soon as Richa shared the post, it left netizens puzzled. A major section of internet users felt that Richa's latest tweet was an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut. For the unversed, Kangana's latest movie, Tejas, has failed at the box office, and the dull phase of the actress' career continues with another box office disappointment.