Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora turn Goddess Sita, social media star's transformation leaves netizens angry: 'Kyu Sita maa ko badnaam kar rahe ho'

Anjali Arora, popularly known as Kacha Badam queen, will now play Goddess Sita in Shri Ramayan Katha. However, her first look didn't impress netizens but rather left them angry.

Social media sensation Anjali Arora, popularly known as Kacha Badam queen, has again attracted headlines, not for her sizzling pics or videos, but for her transformation to play Goddess Sita. Yes, the actress who has also been part of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp will now be playing Sita Maa in the upcoming movie Shri Ramayan Katha. She would be starring opposite Dev Sharma as Shri Ram, with Sheel Verma, Nirbhay Wadhwa, and Rajniesh Duggal.

A few days back, the first look of Anjali as Sita was revealed on social media, which went viral in no time, but not for good reasons. In the photo, Anjali is seen in the Sita avatar, wearing a traditional orange saree with a matching blouse. The saree is draped in a village-style manner with the pallu covering her head like a veil. She accessorises simply with gold earrings and gold bangles on her wrists. Her makeup is minimal — she has a small red bindi on her forehead and straight, neatly parted hair. She is holding a basket of assorted fruits, including bananas, apples, and oranges, and the background suggests a rural setting. The image is seemingly from the 'Aranya Kanda' in which Sita Maa was abducted by Raavana, who disguised himself as a sage.

Soon, Anjali's look as Sita Maa went viral in no time. However, a majority of netizens are unimpressed with Anjali playing the character of the Goddess. Several internet users expressed their discontent with Anjali's new look. A netizen wrote, "Kyo Sita Maa ka name badnaam kar rahe ho." Another netizen wrote, "Yaar isko kyun. Itni beautiful girls hain India main yehi mili tha kya inko." One of the netizens wrote, "Surpnakha ke liye perfect hai yeh." An internet user wrote, "Being a muslim, I'm offended."

When Poonam Pandey irked netizens for playing Mandodari

Earlier, the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee had selected Poonam Pandey to play Mandodari (wife of Ravana) in the Ramlila at Red Fort. The actress even shared her excitement to play such a role in Ram Leela. However, the announcement met with nationwide criticism on the internet. As a result, the Committee decided to drop Poonam from the Ram Leela.