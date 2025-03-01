Have you imagined Kabir Singh's Shahid Kapoor meeting Animal's Ranbir Kapoor? Well, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was almost convinced to collaborate these two characters in Animal. But why did he rejected the idea? That's something you should read.

In a day and age of crossovers and shared universe, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was convinced to bring Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh in his last blockbuster, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. Yes, Sandeep imagined Dr Kabir Singh meeting Ranvijay Singh Balbir, and even his team was convinced with the idea. But why was this idea scrapped, and why did Sandeep drop the thought of this mind-blowing crossover.

Recently, Sandeep interacted with Komal Nahta in his podcast. When Komal asked Sandeep what if Kabir Singh meets Ranvijay, and the director replied that he had the same thought, and even imagined the scene. "I thought I would do it. I discussed this during our Delhi shoot schedule and everybody loved it. They told me that it's a superb idea, and I should do it. I would get extra Rs 100 crore for it. This was discussed, and I was almost convinced to go ahead."

How Sandeep wanted the crossover of Animal with Kabir Singh

Explaining the crossover, Sandeep said that Shahid Kapoor would appear post interval, where doctors were advising Ranvijay on his heart transplant. He said, "Let's get Kabir Singh as one of the chief doctors, who'll make the decision, being a very aggressive doctor. For a person who is wounded like this. There would be one main doctor who would take decisions on every other department. That guy has to be aggressive to take a case like this to treat also. You know, get Kabir Singh."

Why did Sandeep drop the idea?

The Arjun Reddy director revealed why he decided to chuck the crossover idea. "I felt that I don't want to go into desperation of cameo. I thought we were creating this reality zone. It should be like a presentation scene, just for entertainment. It looks like an add-on. For two days I was convinced, but after that I said no. It's such a serious discussion. The doctor is saying, 'Your heart is gone, kidneys are gone, your lungs are gone'. If Kabir comes, it will become too light. All of that discussion would not look realistic if I get a filmy character in a film." Sandeep made a correct decision, but imagine what would happen if Kabir Singh met Ranvijay Singh? Sky would be the limit for the film.