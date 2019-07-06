'Kabir Singh' Box Office: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's film slows down on third Friday

Headlines

OpenAI’s text-to-image tool DALL-E 3 now available in Bing Chat

Where's the crowd? Empty seats raise eyebrows at cricket World Cup 2023 opener between England vs New Zealand

The Vaccine War: PM Narendra Modi heaps praise on Vivek Agnihotri's film, says 'everyone should watch it'

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, two houses torched in Imphal West amid heavy firing

'Bacche bade ho gaye': Salman Khan lauds Aamir Khan's daughter Ira for her mental health awareness initiative

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OpenAI’s text-to-image tool DALL-E 3 now available in Bing Chat

World Cup 2023: Fans gather outside stadium to support England, New Zealand ahead of opening match

Where's the crowd? Empty seats raise eyebrows at cricket World Cup 2023 opener between England vs New Zealand

World's richest billionaires list 2023; Mukesh Ambani on rank...

Bollywood stars who shell out lakhs on house rent

9 baby names inspired by Lord Vishnu

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

World Cup 2023: Fans gather outside stadium to support England, New Zealand ahead of opening match

World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tease fans with THIS special message

Yudh Abhyas 2023: US, Indian armies execute para jumps from transport aircraft in Alaska

The Vaccine War: PM Narendra Modi heaps praise on Vivek Agnihotri's film, says 'everyone should watch it'

Trinetra Haldar calls her Made in Heaven role a stepping stone for trans representation in media, talks Bollywood dreams

Khushi Kapoor reveals why Zoya Akhtar cast her as Betty Cooper in The Archies: 'I'd like to think...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Kabir Singh' Box Office: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's film slows down on third Friday

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has made Rs. 200 crore till date but now has slowed down

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 06, 2019, 01:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh crossed Rs. 200-crore mark. The film, after crossing the mark in the middle of third week, however, has slowed down. It is expected to pick up over the weekend, but Kabir Singh collections have dropped consistently in the third week.

The movie made Rs. 200 crore on Thursday and it took three more days for the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer to reach Rs. 225 crore. Confirming the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KabirSingh remains steady on [third] Fri... Should gather speed on [third] Sat and Sun... Will cross 225 cr today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr. Total: 218.60 cr. India biz."

Read his tweet here:

Kabir Singh collections, after dropping to almost half on Monday (from Rs. 17.84 crore on Sunday to Rs. 9.07 on Monday), have seen a constant decrease. The movie's collection decreased by Rs. one crore everyday. "#KabirSingh continues to flex its muscles at the BO... Packs a solid total... Will emerge highest grossing #Hindi film [2019] in Week 3... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr, Thu 6.72 cr. Total: 13.20 cr. India biz.," Taran had tweeted.

Looking at the decrease, it would now be interesting to see if the movie's run will end with Rs. 300 crore Box Office collections. Kabir Singh survived competition from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover starrer Bharat, Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 and the much-awaited Hollywood flick Spiderman: Far From Home.

Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had also helmed the original version of the film Arjun Reddy. Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey starrer Arjun Reddy was a Telugu blockbuster in 2017. Earning Rs. 500 crore at the Box Office, the movie made Vijay an overnight star.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ODI World Cup 2023: Shikhar Dhawan reacts to Pakistan's fielding fiasco in Pak vs Aus warm-up clash

Meet woman who missed UPSC interview call by 1 mark in 1st attempt, topped IAS exam with AIR 1 next time

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 10,399 ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, check details

Meet Indian-origin entrepreneur who is on America’s 100 richest self-made women list, her net worth is...

Meet Amitava Mukherjee, ex-civil servant, who quit job to lead Rs 43,461 crore company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE