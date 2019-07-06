'Kabir Singh' Box Office: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's film slows down on third Friday

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has made Rs. 200 crore till date but now has slowed down

Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh crossed Rs. 200-crore mark. The film, after crossing the mark in the middle of third week, however, has slowed down. It is expected to pick up over the weekend, but Kabir Singh collections have dropped consistently in the third week.

The movie made Rs. 200 crore on Thursday and it took three more days for the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer to reach Rs. 225 crore. Confirming the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KabirSingh remains steady on [third] Fri... Should gather speed on [third] Sat and Sun... Will cross 225 cr today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr. Total: 218.60 cr. India biz."

#KabirSingh remains steady on [third] Fri... Should gather speed on [third] Sat and Sun... Will cross 225 cr today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr. Total: 218.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2019

Kabir Singh collections, after dropping to almost half on Monday (from Rs. 17.84 crore on Sunday to Rs. 9.07 on Monday), have seen a constant decrease. The movie's collection decreased by Rs. one crore everyday. "#KabirSingh continues to flex its muscles at the BO... Packs a solid total... Will emerge highest grossing #Hindi film [2019] in Week 3... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr, Thu 6.72 cr. Total: 13.20 cr. India biz.," Taran had tweeted.

Looking at the decrease, it would now be interesting to see if the movie's run will end with Rs. 300 crore Box Office collections. Kabir Singh survived competition from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover starrer Bharat, Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 and the much-awaited Hollywood flick Spiderman: Far From Home.

Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had also helmed the original version of the film Arjun Reddy. Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey starrer Arjun Reddy was a Telugu blockbuster in 2017. Earning Rs. 500 crore at the Box Office, the movie made Vijay an overnight star.