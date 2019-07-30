Headlines

'Kabir Singh' Box Office report: Shahid Kapoor film inches closer to Rs 300 crore mark, could cross 'Dhoom: 3' total too

Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has crossed Rs 275 crore mark and is expected to soon cross the expected Rs 300 crore mark

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2019, 12:48 AM IST

It has been over a month since Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh released and the movie still continues its successful run at the Box Office, without taking a break. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this film has crossed Rs. 275 crore mark and is soon expected to earn Rs. 300 crore mark.

In fact Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, could also cross Aamir Khan-Katrina Kaif-Abhishek Bachchan-Uday Chopra's Dhoom: 3 India Box Office collections of Rs. 375 crore. Looking at the Shahid Kapoor starrer's run, the same appears to be quite a possibilty.

Informing about Kabir Singh's latest collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KabirSingh crosses 275 cr... Continues to collect well on limited screens/shows... [Week 6] Fri 35 lacs, Sat 55 lacs, Sun 70 lacs. Total: 275.96 cr. India biz."

He also stated, "#KabirSingh biz at a glance... Week 1: 134.42 cr Week 2: 78.78 cr Week 3: 36.40 cr Week 4: 16.66 cr Week 5: 8.10 cr Weekend 6: 1.60 cr Total: 275.96 cr India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER," adding, "#KabirSingh benchmarks... Crossed 50 cr: Day 3 100 cr: Day 5 125 cr: Day 7 150 cr: Day 9 175 cr: Day 10 200 cr: Day 13 225 cr: Day 16 250 cr: Day 22 275 cr: Day 37 India biz."

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is the remake of his Telugu blockbuster film Arjun Reddy. The movie earned Rs. 50 crore at the Box Office and made Vijay Deverakonda an overnight star. It has worked a similar magic in the Hindi cinema and Shahid Kapoor has finally received his due as an actor.

