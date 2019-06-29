'Kabir Singh' Box-Office Report Day 8: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film refuses to slow down in its second week

Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is not stopping at the box office. The film completed Rs 100 crore at the box office and is likely to cross Rs 150 crore over its second weekend. In its first week Rs 133.25 crore approx which is second best of the year after Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat which had made Rs 168 crore in its first week.

Now as per reports in Box Office India, Shahid and Kiara's film made Rs 11.50 crore approx on its second Friday and has made the total collections of Rs 143.74 crore approx until now. Even trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the production figures, "#KabirSingh continues to weave magic at BO, despite new films cutting into the market share... Biz on [second] Fri is in double digits, which is exceptional... Will cross â‚¹ 150 cr today [second Sat]... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr. Total: â‚¹ 146.63 cr. India biz."

Taran also tweeted, "#KabirSingh has the best *second Friday* of 2019... Scores higher numbers than *all* films released this year... Second Friday biz...#KabirSingh â‚¹ 12.21 cr#Uri â‚¹ 7.66 cr#TotalDhamaal â‚¹ 4.75 cr#Kesari â‚¹ 4.45 cr#Bharat â‚¹ 4.30 cr#Badla â‚¹ 4.05 cr#GullyBoy â‚¹ 3.90 cr"

He also tweeted, "#KabirSingh benchmarks...Crossed â‚¹ 50 cr: Day 3â‚¹ 100 cr: Day 5Will cross â‚¹ 150 cr today [Day 9]It’s difficult to guesstimate the *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh since the film refuses to slow down... Best trending film of 2019 [so far]. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER."

Kabir Singh is Shahid's first solo Rs 100 crore club and is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.