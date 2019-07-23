'Kabir Singh' after-effect? Shahid Kapoor hikes his fees and demands Rs 40 crore for Nani's 'Jersey' remake

Shahid Kapoor's career took a turn once he got Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh. The actor got his first Rs. 100-crore and 200-crore film as a solo lead. Kabir Singh was the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles.

The movie has been the highest grosser of 2019 and has already croseed Rs. 250 crore mark, aiming to touch Rs. 300 crore before its run at the Box Office ends. Shahid Kapoor sure seems to take use of it. A report on Bollywood Life states that the actor has hiked his fees.

A source told the publication that Shahid, who has reportedly been roped in for Nani's Jersey remake, demaded Rs. 40 crore only as his movie fees. The original movie Jersey was made on a budget of Rs. 30 crore. Thus what Shahid demands as his price for acting could create quite a worry for the makers.

Bollywood Hungama had previously reported a source quoting that Dharma Productions had roped in Shahid for the movie. “After his intense performance in Kabir Singh, it would be really interesting to see him another role, obviously in a completely different avatar and role. Dharma Productions will be making this remake of Jersey, which is a unique cricket film that wooed the Telugu masses, and they felt that Shahid fit the role quite well,” stated the source.