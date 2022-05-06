Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani says she'd think twice to do remakes, reveals why

Kiara Advani/File photo

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, recently made headlines after photos of her with rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Malhotra from Arpita Khan's Eid bash surfaced on the internet amid their breakup reports.

And now, the actress is back in the news after she expressed her views about starring in South remakes. In a recent interview, Kiara Advani also spoke about whether or not the Hindi film industry is backing on the South film industry while revealing why she would think twice before doing any remakes.

The actress has starred in the Hindi remake of South blockbuster Arjun Reddy starred actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Titled Kabir Singh, the South remake had Shahid Kapoor headlining the film with Kiara essaying Kabir's love interest Preeti.

Recently, in a conversation with Indian Express, Kiara told the publication that she would think twice before saying yes to any remake now. She said, "I did Kabir Singh before OTT became a rage. Today, of course, I'd do Kabir Singh eyes closed, hands down, but today even I'd think twice to do a remake if it is available on an OTT platform, because I feel I can watch it."

She added, "I watch a lot of films dubbed, a lot of films of other languages. But (I am okay to do it) if there is an adaption, where we’re taking the story, but making a few changes in the storyline (to make it more accessible to the audience who hasn’t watched it), because, at the end of the day, the point is to see how many people, who haven’t seen the film, and take it to a larger audience."

Expressing her thoughts on whether Bollywood is dependent on the South film industry for content, Kiara, while disagreeing told IE, "I feel like, sometimes, a small film which is like a gem, that is made in a certain language that has a potential to probably reach a wider audience, tends to be made in a language that (may not reach a pan Indian audience). Hindi is so widely spoken over our country, that you think, like, why not make this film for a larger audience?!"

Kiara is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera and a Telugu film.