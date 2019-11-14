'Kabir Singh' actor Nikita Dutta to play Abhishek Bachchan's love interest in 'The Big Bull'

Abhishek Bachchan has kickstarted the shoot of The Big Bull which is loosely based on the life of Harshad Mehta (the infamous stockbroker who was arrested for financial crimes). The film is being directed by Kookie Gulati and co-produced by Ajay Devgn under his home banner Ajay Devgn Ffilms. Earlier it was reported that Ileana D'Cruz is likely to play the female lead opposite Abhishek in the film but nothing was confirmed about the same.

Now as per reports in Bombay Times, Nikita Dutta, who played a pivotal role in Kabir Singh has been roped in to play Abhishek's love interest in The Big Bull. Talking about the same, a source told the daily, "The makers had liked Nikita and Abhishek’s pairing in the first go. She plays an important role in the story." Nikita has started shooting for the film in Delhi as well.

Earlier talking about the film, a source told Mumbai Mirror, "It is based on real events that took place between 1990 and 2000 and changed India’s financial fabric. Ajay loved the subject and immediately agreed to back it. Ileana has a very strong role in the film but isn’t paired opposite Abhishek. The team is on the lookout for an actress to be paired with him. The film will go on the floors by the year-end."

Meanwhile, Abhishek also has Anurag Basu directorial which is also an anthology starring several Bollywood actors including Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra among many others.