Mini Mathur shares insides photos from Six Senses Fort Barwara

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on December 9 got married at the luxurious Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan. Their wedding has been one of the biggest events of the year. Their fans, friends, and family were excited and happy for them.

After tying the knot, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been posting their pictures from the wedding ceremony on social media in order to share their happiness with their fans. Even after dropping photos on Instagram, everyone is waiting for them to upload more pictures from their wedding festivities at the fort. Meanwhile, Mini Mathur, who is the wife of famous filmmaker Kabir Khan on Saturday dropped a series of pictures from Six Senses Fort on the internet.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “I absolutely love the celebratory and anticipatory energy of a mehendi evening. The smell of flowers mingling with henna at sunset, the sounds of the dhol matching beats with dancing feet. The brides exasperation at having to sit it out while hours of intricate designs get printed on her hands…. Her beau and friends feeding her bites between cheering others on..while the warmth of what’s about to unfold slowly creeps up.”

Take a look:

Hours after the wedding, Katrina and Vicky dropped some dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony and wishes started pouring in for the couple from all quarters. For the wedding, Katrina wore a bridal lehenga crafted by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Vicky donned an ivory sherwani after his 'sehrabandi', sourced from the same designer.

Take a look:

The couple also shared their haldi pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi.”

Vicky and Katrina will reportedly throw their wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities.