Kabir Khan reveals CBFC asked him to cut Pakistani Maulvi Om Puri saying Jai Shri Ram in Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 'Muslim audiences...'

BOLLYWOOD
Kabir Khan has revealed how he fought with the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to keep a scene in Bajrangi Bhaijaan where a Pakistani Maulvi, played by the late Om Puri, chants Jai Shri Ram.
Kabir Khan's Bajragi Bhaijaan completes 10 years of its release on July 17, 2025. Featuring Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the leading roles, the emotional drama won over the hearts of audiences and critics, and went on to become a huge blockbuster, amassing Rs 970 crore gross worldwide.
In an interview with the Indian Express Screen on the film's 10th anniversary, Kabir Khan has revealed how he fought with the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to keep a scene in which a Maulvi, played by the late Om Puri, chants Jai Shri Ram. The filmmaker also shared how did the Muslim audiences actually reacted to that scene.
When the Ek The Tiger director was asked if he was worried about the line said by the Pakistani character of Om Puri saying 'Thoda sa humare paas bhi hai Kashmir (We also have a little bit of Kashmir)', Kabir answered, "No, I wasn’t thinking too much back then. I just followed my heart. But you’re right, today, people judge a film before watching it. But back then, not one person said the film was offensive. Although there was a line the censors wanted me to cut, when Om Puri says ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to Salman as he’s seeing them off. They thought it might upset people, especially the Muslim population. But I fought for it."
"I remember watching the film at Gaiety Galaxy, one of the most quintessential single-screen experiences in Mumbai. The theatre, packed with Muslim blue-collar workers from Bandra, erupted in cheers when that line came. It was the clearest sign that everyone who doubted it was wrong. You could see how deeply the moment landed with them", Kabir further added.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is considered Salman Khan's best performance and is counted amongst the best Indian films from the last decade. The Kabir Khan directorial, whose script was penned by Baahubali and RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad, also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
