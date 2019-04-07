Kabir Khan on casting Ranveer Singh and others in '83: It was quite a daunting task

Kabir Khan along with Ranveer Singh and the '83 squad have reached Dharamshala, where the cast has kickstarted the prep for the film. The casting process of the film has been completed and the actors are leaving no stone unturned in getting into the skin of the character. A few days back, Kabir took to his Instagram page and shared a photo of the whole team chilling in the pool in Dharamshala. He captioned his post as, "Team 83 training at High Altitude... Dharamshala. #relive83 @ranveersingh @ammyvirk @actorjiiva @harrdysandhu @83thefilm"

During an interaction with IANS, when Kabir was asked about the casting process, he stated, "It was quite a daunting task to cast so many actors. You see, I am going to tell a story that is a part of our history. Our earlier generation who watched that team winning the match or the tournament is very emotional about the 1983 World Cup. It holds the emotion of nostalgia."

The ace director further said, "So every time I finalized an actor, I tried to keep the persona of that cricketer in mind. Though I tried to keep the physical resemblance -- the physical structure and body language -- in mind, I was focusing more on the persona so that when the audience looks at those actors on-screen, they could recall the original cricketers."

Khan also spoke about how challenging it would be to make '83. He added, "I have to say that making this film is quite challenging and all of us are doing so many tasks before the camera rolls, but the process is very enjoyable. For instance, all our actors not only have to learn how to play cricket as an international player, but they also have to match the style of those players."

"Ranveer can learn how to bowl, but he has to learn how to bowl like Kapil Dev. Tahir has to learn how to bat like Gavaskar… it is different, and therefore challenging," concluded Kabir.

'83 will be extensively shot in London from May 15, 2019. It will hit the screens next year.