Filmmaker Kabir Khan opened up if he would be collaborating again with Salman Khan for the movie Babbar Sher. Salman and Kabir Khan are among the dynamic duos of Bollywood. Whenever they came together on the big screen, records were broken, and new benchmarks were set. Salman and Kabir worked in Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), and they both were the highest-grossing films of their respective years. Their third collab, Tubelight (2017) didn't live up to the expectation, and was a box office flop.

It's been eight years since Kabir and Salman have worked together. There have been reports that they will come together for another movie, titled Babbar Sher. The '83 director reacted to these rumours of his fourth collab with Salman at India Today Conclave, and said, "That’s unfounded. As a director, I meet actors, and we chat, and, of course, Salman is someone who has played such a strong role in my career, so I keep chatting with him. I think when I went to meet him once, that conversation happened, and that name Babbar Sher came up. I think it was an exciting name, so people picked it up. But no, there’s actually nothing right now." Kabir's last directorial was Chandu Champion. The Kartik Aaryan-starrer gained critical appreciation, but it failed at the box office. Talking about his next project, Kabir said, "I myself don’t know what I’m going to be announcing in three months."

For the unversed, Kabir was a documentary filmmaker and he made his directorial debut under Yash Raj Films' Kabul Express (2006). The John Abraham, Arshad Warsi-starrer was loved by the critics, but it underperformed at the box office. Three years after Kabul Express, Kabir brought New York (2009), and it went on to become one of the biggest hits of that year.

