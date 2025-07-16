Kabir Khan backs Diljit Dosanjh for casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'It's unfair to target...'

Defending the project and Diljit Dosanjh, Kabir Khan said, “It was a decision that was taken ages ago. By the time things changed, the film had already been shot.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan has responded to the controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3, which stars Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The film has been facing backlash following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with criticism aimed at the makers for casting a Pakistani actor in an Indian production.

Defending the project, Kabir told NDTV, “It was a decision that was taken ages ago. By the time things changed, the film had already been shot. So it's probably unfair to target.” He further said, “My views on things like censorship and banning are very different. One should be a little more liberated.”

"Nobody Makes Films to Hurt Sentiments"

Kabir Khan also expressed disappointment at how art is often caught in the political crossfire. “With anything to do with art. I don't think anybody is doing or making any film just to hurt people's sentiments or create hate and controversy. It's unfortunate,” he said.

Due to the controversy, Sardaar Ji 3 did not release in India, something Kabir described as an unfortunate loss. “Sometimes films get stuck and get in the middle of politics, and then they lose out on audiences. They lose out on a good release,” he added.

"Diljit Is One of the Most Respected Stars"

Kabir also spoke highly of Diljit Dosanjh, praising his contribution to Indian cinema and music. “Diljit's film is doing well in Pakistan, like you mentioned. He is one of the most respected actors and stars of this country and has always done very good work. We also know how proud he is as an Indian. He has been an International icon,” he said.

Sardaar Ji 3, released on June 27, has become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025, performing exceptionally well in international markets, especially among Punjabi-speaking audiences.

Diljit’s Ban Lifted After Controversy

The controversy had intensified after Diljit promoted the film with Hania Aamir amid renewed tensions between India and Pakistan. Following the outrage, FWICE had briefly banned Diljit and reports claimed he was removed from Border 2. However, Ammy Virk’s team later clarified those reports were false.

Recently, FWICE confirmed that the ban on Diljit was lifted after Border 2 producer Bhushan Kumar personally intervened. Diljit is now back on board for the film.