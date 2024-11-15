Kabir Bedi shared that, despite growing apart, it was their children who provided the bond that kept them in the marriage for as long as they did.

Kabir Bedi, now married to Parveen Dusanj for the fourth time, spoke about his first marriage to Protima Bedi, an accomplished Odissi dancer. In an interview, the actor admitted that the main reason they remained together was for the well-being of their children, Pooja Bedi and Siddharth Bedi (who passed away).

In an interview with Digital Commentary, Kabir Bedi revealed that he and Protima Bedi chose to have an open marriage, as both of them wanted the freedom to pursue affairs.

He said, "At that time, we felt that if we want to be together, it is for the kids. And if our inclination is such that she wants to have an affair and I want to also have an affair, the best thing we can do is have an open marriage. You do whatever you want, and I will do what I want. We will stay together and parent our kids together. But ultimately, that didn’t work out. And it was a difficult thing to work."

Kabir Bedi further disclosed that even after his divorce from Protima, he continued to fulfill his responsibilities towards her. He mentioned that he provided her with his house and offered ongoing support, as both of them wanted their children to understand that, despite their separation, they remained united as parents.

Protima Bedi tragically passed away in 1998 at the age of 49. She lost her life in a landslide while on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in the Himalayas.