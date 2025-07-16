Kabir Bedi breaks silence on his failed open marriage with first wife Protima, admits being bothered by her...: 'I had hoped that it...'

Kabir Bedi's first marriage was in 1969, with Protima Bedi. The couple tied the knot and had two children, actress Pooja Bedi and their late son Siddharth. By the early 70s, their relationship started to suffer, and so both Protima and Kabir Bedi wanted to date other people.

78-year-old veteran star Kabir Bedi has been married four times, but his most discussed relationship has been with his first wife, Protima Gauri, with whom Kabir Bedi had an open marriage in the 70s. "We couldn’t make a normal marriage work... so we tried an open one," Kabir Bedi said. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the veteran actor opened up about the open-minded decision that the two took for their marriage and how, in the end, it doomed their 7 year marriage.

Who is the first wife of Kabir Bedi?

Kabir Bedi's first marriage was in 1969, with Protima Bedi. The couple tied the knot and had two children, actress Pooja Bedi and their late son Siddharth. By the early 70s, their relationship started to suffer, and so both Protima and Kabir Bedi wanted to date other people. Kabir Bedi was quoted as saying, "Protima and I got married, had kids... It was a 7-year-long relationship. Towards the end, when we started having problems, the problems of extramarital relationships were such that if we wanted to continue with our marriage, open marriage was the only way to stay together, but that experiment also failed. Ultimately, we had to leave."

Was Kabir Bedi in an open marriage with Pooja Bedi's mother?

Soon, Kabir Bedi and Protima Bedi started seeing other people, hoping that it would bring them closer. However, Kabir Bedi admitted that it wasn't easy, especially when he got to know anything about Protima Bedi's romantic relationships. "It bothered me. I had hoped that it wouldn’t bother me, but it did," he confessed.

Where is Kabir Bedi's first wife, Protima Bedi, now?

Kabir Bedi soon realised that the concept of an open marriage was good to hear but difficult to follow. "It takes some very special kind of people to survive an open marriage, and we were not them."

Kabir Bedi and Protima Bedi parted ways in 1974. After the death of her son Siddharth in 1997, Protima Bedi retired from public life. In 1998, she sadly died in the Malpa landslide near Pithoragarh. Kabir Bedi went on to marry three more times and now lives with his fourth wife, Parveen Dusanj.

