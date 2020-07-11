'Kabhi mile ho mujhse?': Deepika Padukone's epic reply to Kartik Aaryan's doubt about her 'clean spoon' in latest post

It was an eventful week for Deepika Padukone as she celebrated her husband and actor Ranveer Singh's birthday. He turned 35 on July 6, 2020, and it was a lockdown birthday too. Now that the birthday week is about to end, Deepika decided to sum it up with a cute throwback Boomerang video. The actor took to her Instagram page and posted the video in which she is giving a cute look to a silver spoon.

DP is dolled up in style wearing a floral attire with dangling earrings. She tied her long locks in a high ponytail. Yes, now she has trimmed her hair and donning a new lockdown look. Deepika captioned the video with a lot of emojis and wrote, "Checking myself out after eating birthday cake all week! #birthday #celebration".

Check out the post below:

One of the regular commentators on Deepika's post is Kartik Aaryan who had an interesting question for this post too. He wrote, "Itni saaf chammach?" To which a cleanliness enthusiast DP replied, "@kartikaaryan kabhi mile ho mujhse?!"

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, Deepika and Kartik turned heads in 2019, when they grooved together on his song 'Dheeme Dheeme' from Pati Patni Aur Woh at the Mumbai airport. They again danced on the same song at an awards show too.

On the work front, Deepika has a lineup of movies which include 83 alongside Ranveer Singh. In the Kabir Khan directorial, the actor plays the role of Romi Dev. The film is now eyeing for Christmas 2020 release.