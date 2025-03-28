Aamir Khan, in a recent interview, spoke about the past rivalry between him, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, saying that because all three of them wanted to be the best, they had many fights and conflicts.

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan might be great friends now but there was a time when the three superstars were engaged in intense rivalry. Aamir Khan, in a recent interview, spoke about the past rivalry between him, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, saying that because all three of them wanted to be the best, they had many fights and conflicts. Aamir Khan, however, accepted that the rivalry between the three stars has now faded after spending 35 years together in Bollywood.

Aamir Khan said that it was during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding that he realized the comfort that they shared with each other.

While talking with Just Too Filmy, Aamir Khan said, "Hum log teeno chaah rahe the hum baaki do se aage nikle. Usi ko bolte hai na rivalry. Toh wo to thi hi. Hum log sab chah rahe the ki hum aage nikle. Kabhi wo (Shah Rukh) aage nikalta tha, kabhi main, kabhi Salman. (Each of us wanted to move ahead of the other two. That’s what you call rivalry, right? So, that was definitely there. We all wanted to move ahead. Sometimes, Shah Rukh would get ahead, sometimes I would, sometimes Salman)."

When asked if there were any fights between the three, Aamir Khan added, "Kabhi jhagde bhi huye hain. Media mein toh kaafi aaye hain jhagde. Aisa nahi hai ki main kuch naya bol raha hu. An-ban bhi hui hai. (There were fights, too. The media has reported many fights. It’s not like I’m saying something new. There were disagreements too)."

Explaining their past rivalry and the current equation, Aamir Khan said, "When you have a relationship, there will be some misunderstandings. When you have a bond, there will be friendship, but there will also be some disagreements. But now, it’s been 35 years together. All three of us were born in 1965, and we entered the film industry around the same time. Now, that rivalry is no longer there. I don’t think Salman, Shah Rukh, or I are looking at it that way anymore. I think now, after 35 years together, there’s warmth and friendship between us that’s more visible now. Salman, Shah Rukh, and I are much more comfortable with each other now. We’re not into the rivalry that much anymore."

Aamir Khan credited Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations in Jamnagar because that is when he realised how comfortable they were with each other.

