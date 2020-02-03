'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali': Sooraj Pancholi, Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal to star in Salman Khan's film?

In January this year, Salman Khan took to his social media pages and announced his forthcoming film titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The superstar tweeted the announcement stating, "Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ... DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI... EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial". Apart from Salman, no other casting has been announced yet until now.

Yes, as per reports in Mid Day, Salman is likely to cast his protégés Sooraj Pancholi, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal in the film. A source told the tabloid, "While Salman leads the show, the film will have an ensemble cast. Director Farhad Samji was looking for relatively new faces for certain characters in the action-comedy. When Salman recommended Sooraj, Zaheer and Aayush for the parts, Farhad as well as producer Sajid Nadiadwala agreed that they fit the bill for small but crucial roles. The trio will be seen as three friends who cross paths with Salman's character and end up helping him. The Eid 2021 release is expected to roll mid-year."

Interestingly, Sooraj made his debut under Salman's home banner Hero in the year 2015, while Aayush forayed into Bollywood with Loveyatri in 2018 and Zaheer entered movies with Notebook released last year.

Currently, Salman is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai being directed by Prabhu Deva. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe is hitting the screens during Eid this year.