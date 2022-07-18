Search icon
Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Siddharth Nigam talks about working with Shehnaaz Gill, says 'she is very...'

Siddharth Nigam confirmed that he is working with Shehnaaz Gill in Salman Khan's upcoming film. Read his thoughts about the bubbly actress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill-Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth Nigam has finally opened up on being a part of Salman Khan's upcoming entertainer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. While speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor even shared his camaraderie with Shehnaaz Gill. Nigam rose to fame by playing a child artist in Dhoom 3. He played the younger character of Aamir Khan, and it gave him instant success. However, post-D3, Nigam took a deliberate break from the big screen and went on to lead a few shows on television. 

Siddharth stated that after Dhoom 3, he was getting similar, younger roles, and he choose to refuse them. "When I did Dhoom 3, I made up my mind that I won’t do any younger roles. I didn’t want to play a popular actor’s bachpan ka role. I didn’t want to be in the category of a child artist. That is the main reason why I took the break. Ab main bada ho raha hoon, meri bhi beard aana shuru ho gayi hain. Nigam further revealed that he refused to star in Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2, “I was offered Judwaa 2 to play Varun Dhawan‘s childhood character. I didn’t want to do a bachpan ka role. Otherwise, it becomes difficult to get roles as a male lead.”

Confirming his collaboration with Salman Khan's KEKD, Nigam stated, "I’m really fortunate that I got this offer. I’m looking forward to it. I hope it works out well. Sharing screen space with Salman sir is a big opportunity and it’s a special moment for me.” Nigam also shared his experience about sharing screen space with Shehnaaz Gill and asserted, "She is very fun-loving and sweet." He further asserted how his mother and Gill get along well, "Whenever we are together, we are not very serious, hassi mazak hi hota hain. There is a good bond that we have... aur meri mummy se unki bohot banti hain.” Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead. 

 

