Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill reconsiders making her debut in Salman Khan's film?

Shehnaaz Gill

Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is gaining negative publicity. From Aayush Sharma stepping down, to reports of director Farhad Samji being unhappy over creative differences, the film is making news for the wrong reasons.

Now, as per the report in Bollywood Life, Shehnaaz Gill, who will make her Bollywood debut with this film is unhappy with the developments, and she is reconsidering being a part of the film. Gill is also baffled over these reports that are affecting the film. A source has quoted the publication, "Shehnaaz Gill who is all set for her Bollywood debut with his film is damn upset and even clueless with the developments and is reconsidering her thoughts about doing the film. She is not very happy that the film is gaining negative publicity and many critics are wondering if the film will be made or will get shelved"

However, the source further ensured that Shehnaaz will stick to the film as she has full faith in her mentor Salman Khan. "Shehnaaz Gill has complete faith in her mentor Salman Khan and he has assured her to have patience as everything will fall in place. Shehnaaz is damn excited for her debut and has started her prep for the same. The girl is very much aware of the love that the audience has given her and she doesn't want to let them down and so she is trying to give more than 100 per cent. She has been also working on her accent and speaking Hindi fluently and we cannot be more proud of her."

Earlier, director Farhad broke the silence on all such reports and dismissed them as rumours. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Samji added that "Everyone is writing their own version of the film, but we have not made any official announcement. The media is either reading my mind or just doing some sort of prediction. I truly believe, that silence is golden."