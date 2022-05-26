Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Director Farhad Samji breaks silence on his differences with Salman Khan's team

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (KEKD) is one of the most awaited projects of the year. However, in the past few days, there were multiple reports about the team having various issues over creative calls. The film underwent casting change as Aayush Sharma stepped out from the film, and reportedly Jassie Gill has replaced Sharma. There was also news that director Farhad Samji and the production team (Salman Khan Films) are having a creative difference, and the former isn't happy with the interference. There were also reports that stated that Farhad isn't directing the film anymore.

Farhad has cleared it all and dismissed these reports as rumours. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Samji added that "Everyone is writing their own version of the film, but we have not made any official announcement. The media is either reading my mind or just doing some sort of prediction. I truly believe, that silence is golden." Currently, Samji is trying to maintain a lowkey on the film, and he further added, "We will speak about the film and release all our assets at the right time. We are working very hard every day and I don’t want to get into the zone of praising myself or my team or the film. Let the audience decide and pass a judgement when we release the film in cinema hall by year-end. We are working very hard.”

READ: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill's first look from Salman Khan's film gets leaked

With KEKD, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill will also make her Bollywood debut. Previously, Gill's first look from the set got leaked. In the video, Shehnaaz was spotted in a saree, with her hair tied with gajra. The film also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be shot over the span of the next few months in Mumbai and Hyderabad.