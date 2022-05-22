Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal walk out of Salman Khan's film?

File Photo

Last month, it was claimed that after a feud between Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, the Dabangg Khan replaced Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal. And, according to the latest reports, Aayush has left Salman's film due to creative disputes.

"Yes the team of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali had begun work and shooting for the film. But some issues seem to have crept up between Aayush and SKF. Following these creative differences, Aayush has decided on opting out of the project altogether. Aayush Sharma started shooting for his portions of the film, and even completed a whole day’s worth of shooting. However, certain differences between him and the production house arose which ultimately led to him opting to walk out of the film,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

According to a TOI report, along with Aayush, Zaheer Iqbal has also opted out of the Salman Khan starrer.

Salman Khan dropped the first look of his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is one of the most anticipated films, a few days ago. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will also feature Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Sharing the still, Salman Khan wrote, "shooting commences for my new film." In no time, the poster became viral and started trending on social media.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hege in the lead roles will be released on the birthday weekend of the Sultan actor.



Meanwhile, Salman Khan also has the third installment of the Tiger franchise in his kitty. The Yash Raj Films' action entertainer also stars Katrina Kaif and is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The first film Ek Tha Tiger was directed by Kabir Khan, whereas the second film Tiger Zinda Hai was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.