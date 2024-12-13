Kartik Aaryan charms fans with his stylish walk to a Sanjay Dutt song, dressed in a blue coat, white sweater, and checkered shirt.

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is winning hearts again, this time with a stylish video that has gone viral on social media. The actor was spotted walking to the iconic song Rama Re from the 2002 film Kaante in his recent Instagram post. The song, a timeless hit, features the voices of Anand Raaj Anand and Shaan, with lyrics by Dev Kohli, and originally starred Bollywood legend Sanjay Dutt.

In the video, Kartik looks effortlessly dashing, sporting a blue coat over a white sweater and a blue-and-white checkered shirt. With a cup of coffee in hand, the actor’s suave style and confident walk have left fans swooning. Social media is flooded with comments, with many fans expressing their admiration, calling him a "true style icon."

This viral moment comes as Kartik basks in the success of his latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror-comedy has performed exceptionally well at the box office, solidifying his position as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars. Kartik’s portrayal of the witty and charming Rooh Baba in the film has earned him widespread praise and added another feather to his cap.

As fans continue to shower Kartik with love for his style and screen presence, the video proves yet again why he remains one of Bollywood’s most adored actors. Whether on-screen or off, Kartik knows how to leave a lasting impression.