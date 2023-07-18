Kaalkoot Trailer: Vijay Varma ditches serial killer garb, plays cop hunting acid attacker, fans call him ‘gem’

Headlines

1st business failed before it began, 2nd flopped within a year: This man now has Rs 50,000 crore net worth

Maamannan OTT release: When, where to watch Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Vadivelu film

Meet Muskan Agarwal, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

Buy your favourite Friends T-shirts online | Myntra Coupons & Offers

Meet farmer's son who bought Rs 122 crore flat in Mumbai's Malabar Hills

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

1st business failed before it began, 2nd flopped within a year: This man now has Rs 50,000 crore net worth

Maamannan OTT release: When, where to watch Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Vadivelu film

Anil Kapoor lauds niece Shanaya Kapoor for bagging Mohanlal-starrer, Vrushabha: ‘We couldn't be more proud’

Yamuna touches Taj Mahal's boundary wall for first time in 45 years

AI imagines Priyanka-Nick, Deepika-Ranveer, others in Barbie world

AI imagines Marvel’s Avengers on streets of Pakistan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

PM Narendra Modi leaves for Egypt after concluding 'historic' US state visit

Thousands of dead fish wash up on Texas' Bryan beach, know reason here

BTS 10th Anniversary: Fireworks Illuminate Seoul Sky with Jungkook's Narration

Maamannan OTT release: When, where to watch Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Vadivelu film

Kaalkoot Trailer: Vijay Varma ditches serial killer garb, plays cop hunting acid attacker, fans call him ‘gem’

Sajid Nadiadwala says this is when Akshay Kumar will begin filming Housefull 5: ‘I am very excited’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kaalkoot Trailer: Vijay Varma ditches serial killer garb, plays cop hunting acid attacker, fans call him ‘gem’

Vijay Varma impresses fans with his role as a cop in the upcoming thriller series Kaalkooot.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vijay Varma who recently essayed the role of serial killer and wife in Reema Kagti and Ruchi Oberoi's Dahaad and Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings respectively is all set to play a cop in his upcoming cop drama KaalKoot. 

On Tuesday, the makers of the series dropped a thrilling trailer of Vijay Varma’s upcoming series and the actor surprised fans with his role as a cop in the series. The actor was seen wearing khaki uniform of a police officer. The trailer of the movie starts with the actor giving a resignation to his superior after getting frustrated with the recent cases that have come his way. However, his resignation is rejected and he is assigned to investigate the case of an acid attack victim. Shweta Tiwari is seen essaying the role of the acid survivor and Seema Biswas and Gopal Datt can be seen essaying the role of cop.

Helmed by Sumit Saxena, KaalKoot is a thriller web series written by Sumit and Arunabh Kumar, founder of The Viral Fever and actor in TVF Pitchers. The series is co-produced by Anand Tiwari, Arunabh Kumar, and Viacom18 Studios and is set to release on JioCinema on July 27. 

Fans were delighted to see Vijay Varma in the role of a cop and expressed their excitement for the series. One of the comments read, “Vijay Varma is a gem, legend in making, by the time he will do his 50th movie, he would be in the same conversation as Naseerudin Shah, Om Puri, and Irrfan Khan.” Another wrote, “Vijay Varma is one hell of a talent.” Another wrote, “This trailer has left me wanting for more.” Another wrote, “This is what we call trailer, loved this one to the core.” 

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma who was recently seen in Lust Stories 2, also has Devotion of Suspect X wherein he will be sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak in the pipeline.

Read Vijay Varma breaks silence on relationship rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'This is very new for me...' | Exclusive

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Most expensive ‘original’ Apple iPhone sold for Rs 1,29,80,000, breaks multiple records

DU Admission 2023: Phase 2 registration via CSAS begins at admission.uod.ac.in, first merit list on August 1

Wife of billionaire with Rs 9,35,000 crore net worth overheard complaining about Rs 300 coffee

4 best ways to prepare for competitive exams

Oommen Chandy passes away: All about two-time Kerala CM, who was longest serving member of state assembly

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE