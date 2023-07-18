Kaalkoot Trailer: Vijay Varma ditches serial killer garb, plays cop hunting acid attacker, fans call him ‘gem’

Vijay Varma impresses fans with his role as a cop in the upcoming thriller series Kaalkooot.

Vijay Varma who recently essayed the role of serial killer and wife in Reema Kagti and Ruchi Oberoi's Dahaad and Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings respectively is all set to play a cop in his upcoming cop drama KaalKoot.

On Tuesday, the makers of the series dropped a thrilling trailer of Vijay Varma’s upcoming series and the actor surprised fans with his role as a cop in the series. The actor was seen wearing khaki uniform of a police officer. The trailer of the movie starts with the actor giving a resignation to his superior after getting frustrated with the recent cases that have come his way. However, his resignation is rejected and he is assigned to investigate the case of an acid attack victim. Shweta Tiwari is seen essaying the role of the acid survivor and Seema Biswas and Gopal Datt can be seen essaying the role of cop.

Helmed by Sumit Saxena, KaalKoot is a thriller web series written by Sumit and Arunabh Kumar, founder of The Viral Fever and actor in TVF Pitchers. The series is co-produced by Anand Tiwari, Arunabh Kumar, and Viacom18 Studios and is set to release on JioCinema on July 27.

Fans were delighted to see Vijay Varma in the role of a cop and expressed their excitement for the series. One of the comments read, “Vijay Varma is a gem, legend in making, by the time he will do his 50th movie, he would be in the same conversation as Naseerudin Shah, Om Puri, and Irrfan Khan.” Another wrote, “Vijay Varma is one hell of a talent.” Another wrote, “This trailer has left me wanting for more.” Another wrote, “This is what we call trailer, loved this one to the core.”

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma who was recently seen in Lust Stories 2, also has Devotion of Suspect X wherein he will be sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak in the pipeline.

