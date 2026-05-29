Kaala Hiran: Salman Khan's infamous black buck poaching case, rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi adapted for big screen, film will release on this date

Salman Khan's controversial black buck poaching case and the origins of the rivalry of infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi will be explored in this movie.

The poster of the upcoming film ‘Kaala Hiran’, which is based on the blackbuck poaching case involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, was unveiled on Friday. The film blends genres like courtroom drama and crime thriller, and will showcase the famous rivalry between Salman Khan and the dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a cinematic way. The film has been shot in several cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Sambhal, Moradabad.

Talking about the film, producer Amti Jani said, “In 1998, in Kakani village of Jodhpur, in the case of the hunting of a black buck by Salman Khan, the drama of the courtroom, the crime, the thriller, the rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan, the whole sequence has been shot in the form of a movie. The film has been shot in Sambal, Moradabad, and other cities of Uttar Pradesh”.

He further mentioned, “Bollywood actors who had come to Jodhpur, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Satish Shah and other people, were together during the shooting.

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The hunting that took place at that time, Salman Khan’s arrest and the punishment has been shown in the film. And its poster was very much awaited. People were waiting for a long time for a cinematic story around Salman Khan, Lawrence Bisnoi and the case of deer hunting. On June 20, we are going to release its first look, the teaser”.

Lawrence Bishnoi has been after Salman Khan in order to avenge the illegal hunting of the black buck, which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.

Bishnoi has been going after those who are close to the superstar. In October 2024, politician Baba Siddique, who was close to Salman, was gunned down near his house in the Bandra area of Mumbai. Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang had claimed responsibility for the attack on the politician