Bollywood

Kaagaz 2 trailer: Satish Kaushik seeks justice for daughter with Anupam Kher, fans react to late actor's last film

Fans and moviegoers became emotional after watching Satish Kaushik in his last film, Kaagaz 2.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 05:56 PM IST

Kaagaz 2 trailer: 11 months after the demise of Satish Kaushik, the trailer of his last film, Kaagaz 2 has been unveiled, leaving his fans emotional. On Friday, the team of Kaagaz 2 launched the official trailer with an event attended by Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and others. 

A spiritual successor to 2021's Kaagaz, Kaagaz 2 revolves around Satish's seeking justice for his dead daughter, and fighting a case for the ban of political rallies, rasta-roko rallies, and dharnas. In the movie, Anant Desai plays a powerful politician, whose political rally caused the life of Satish's daughter. Anupam Kher fights Satish's case, and he faces life-threatening obstacles during the legal fight. Soon, Anupam's son, Darshan Kumar also joins forces, and they help Satish to get justice. 

Watch the interesting trailer of Kaagaz 2

As soon as the trailer was dropped, many netizens remembered the late actor and lauded his acting chops. A netizen wrote, " Very good story and idea...@satish kaushik sir will miss you." Another netizen wrote, "Satish ji kitna kaam kar ke gaye hain... Salute Sir!" An internet user wrote, "Very promising storyline i must say and the trailer is Awesome." One of the internet users slammed the movie, "Another propaganda movie. Restricting right to free speech. protests, peaceful demonstrations are part of democracy." The first instalment of Kaagaz was written and directed by Satish with Pankaj Tripathi as lead. Kaagaz 2 is co-produced Satish Kaushik and directed by V.K Prakash. 

Satish Kaushik's demise

On March 9, 2023, veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik has reportedly passed away at the age of 67. The news of his demise was broken by his friend and colleague Anupam Kher who penned a heartfelt note of tribute on social media. Satish Kaushik, born in April 1956 in Haryana, was an alumnus of National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India, two of the most prestigious perfroming arts institutions of the country. He began his film career in 1982 with Masoom and gained fame with his supporting role of Calendar in the iconic film Mr India a few years later.

