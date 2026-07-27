Jyotirmayee Nayak from Odisha wins Indian Idol 16, calls it life-changing journey: 'This trophy belongs to everyone who stood by me'

For the grand finale, Odisha's Jyotirmayee Nayak defeated Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi, and Tanishk Shukla to become the crowned winner of Indian Idol 16.

Jyotirmayee Nayak, the talented singer from Odisha, was crowned the winner of Indian Idol 16. After months of unforgettable performances, inspiring journeys, and musical excellence, Indian Idol Season 16 had its grand finale on Sunday, July 26, 2026. Throughout her stint, Jyotirmayee delivered a sensational performance on the song Saiyaan O Saiyaan. Nayak fought for its spectacular victory and defeated her fellow finalists Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi, and Tanishk Shukla. Jyotirmayee is also a celebrated singer in the Odia music Industry, dedicated to healing cancer patients through music therapy before stepping onto the Indian Idol stage.

Jyotirmayee's journey to Indian Idol 16

Throughout her Indian Idol journey, Jyotirmayee has won the hearts of judges, guests, and the audience through her performances, including her melodious performance on O Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Nachungi, which earned a standing ovation from veteran actress Hema Malini. Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain moved Leena Chandavarkar, who expressed her wish to hear the iconic song in Jyotirmayee's voice.

Jyotirmayee's first reaction on winning Indian Idol 16

Speaking about her iconic win, she said, "Winning Indian Idol Season 16 feels absolutely surreal. From walking into the auditions with nothing but a dream to standing here as the winner, this journey has truly been life-changing. Every performance challenged me to become a better singer, performer, and person, and I'll always cherish everything I've learnt along the way. I'm immensely grateful to Sony for giving me this incredible platform to showcase my talent and helping me grow into the artist I am today."

She further added, "A heartfelt thank you to our judges, Aditya bhaiya, the entire crew, everyone behind the scenes who worked tirelessly to make this journey so special, my family, friends, and every single person who believed in me and voted for me. This trophy is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who stood by me and made this dream possible. I hope to continue making music that touches hearts, keeps me learning, and makes everyone proud."