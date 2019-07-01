'Just wish they'd exit gracefully, keep their regressive views to themselves', Raveena Tandon on Zaira Wasim's decision

On Sunday, via a lengthy post, Zaira Wasim announced that she is quitting films. She wrote, "For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else. As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle, it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here."

After her announcement, social media pages were flooded with messages for Zaira and many even supported her decision. However, there were a few who gave mixed reactions to her post. One of them was Raveena Tandon, she tweeted, "Doesn’t matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that has given them all. Just wish they’d exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves."

She even retweeted a post which read as, "She made this ungraceful for herself by converting what should have been a private decision/ affair into one huge public drama, being not only unfair to her profession of choice, but also to the other actors across the world belonging to her faith. Sad."

Zaira's upcoming and last film will be The Sky Is Pink co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar. The film directed by Shonali Bose is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

The film's producer released a statement supporting Zaira's decision of disassociating from films.