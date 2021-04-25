Trending#

Just like Anushka Sharma, even Virat Kohli's 'current favourite accessory' is daughter Vamika's burp cloth

Cricketer Sanjay Pahal shared a cute photo posing with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.


Updated: Apr 25, 2021, 01:38 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in Mumbai amid the ongoing IPL 2021 tournament. The actor along with their infant baby Vamika has been travelling with the Indian skipper who is leading the team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In February, Anushka had shared a mirror selfie in which she is seen having a burp cloth on her shoulder and called it her 'Current favourite accessory'. Now, even Virat has accessorised himself with the burp cloth.

On Saturday, cricketer Sanjay Pahal took to his Instagram page and shared a cute photo posing with Virat and Anushka. In the photo, the RCB caption is seen in a white T-Shirt and black shorts with white sneakers. He has a white burp cloth on his shoulder. Whereas Anushka opted for a summery look wearing a yellow side knotted dress and a pair of white sneakers completed her look out.

Sanjay captioned the photo stating, "A fanboy moment..."

Check it out below:

Earlier RCB had shared a video on their social media pages where Virat is talking about fatherhood. He had said, "Things change quite drastically. I mean, everything that you have been used to, routines etc everything changes. You literally have to, totally be aligned and aware of taking care of another life that is totally dependent on the mother primarily but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child together is a different environment altogether and something that both (Anushka Sharma) of us have enjoyed thoroughly."

Meanwhile, Anushka will soon be returning to work after maternity break.