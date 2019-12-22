'Just going with the flow': Giorgia Andriani if marriage is on cards with Arbaaz Khan

Post his divorce with Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan has been dating model and actor Giorgia Andriani. The couple is together for almost two years now and has made several public appearances together. Arbaaz and Giorgia also share photos and videos of each other on social media pages. Moreover, she has been attending events of the Khan family with Arbaaz. Recently, during an interaction with Bombay Times, Giorgia shared about her first meet with Arbaaz.

She stated, "We met at a common friend’s housewarming party. We didn’t know each other at all. We had a long chat at the party, and from there on, we became good friends." When asked about her equation with Khan family, she said, "They are lovely people and I love spending time with them."

On being quizzed if marriage is on cards, Giorgia replied, "As of now, we are just going with the flow. Whenever there is something to be announced, we will."

Giorgia further shared about her bond with Arhaan. She said, "Arhaan is a very nice guy. He is just like his dad, very humorous. We play pranks and joke around. I have seen Salman’s Maine Pyaar Kiya and Arhaan reminds me of Salman of that time. He is a copy; the way he acts, behaves, talks, his gestures are exactly like Salman’s."

Her first stint with Bollywood was as a line producer for the film Guest Iin London which starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles along with Paresh Rawal and Tanvi Azmi.