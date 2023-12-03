Headlines

'Bachhe shaant ho jaa': Imam-ul-Haq reveals Salman Agha's message to Kohli after ugly spat with Naveen-ul-Haq

PCB withdraws Salman Butt's name as selection consultant, here's why

Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai reacts to his eviction, slams Abhishek Kumar for their fight; says 'usne sab cameras...'

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Sonu scores Super 10 as Gujarat Giants beat Telugu Titans in season opener

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 4

Bollywood

Junior Mehmood battling stage four cancer, Johnny Lever pays visit to veteran actor at his home

Junior Mehmood’s close friend Salam Kazi confirmed that the veteran actor has been unwell for the past two months.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 12:19 AM IST

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, known for his roles in films like Kati Patang and Aan Milo Sajna among others, is currently battling with stage four cancer.

Jr Mehmood’s close friend Salam Kazi told ANI, “He was ill for 2 months and initially we thought that he might have some minor problem but after that suddenly his weight started decreasing. And when the medical reports came, it said there was cancer in the liver and lungs and a tumour in the intestine and he has also developed jaundice. So the treatment going on, but the doctors said it’s a stage four cancer.”

Actor Johnny Lever also paid a visit to Jr Mehmood at his Mumbai residence. Jr Mehmood (67) has been featured in over 200 films in different languages. He is best known for movies like Brahmachari (1968), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Parvarish (1977), and Do Aur Do Paanch (1980). 

