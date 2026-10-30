Junglywood trailer: Saiyaara actor Shaan Grover leads crazy fight between outsiders vs nepo kids, netizens ask 'is it based on Sushant-Disha case?'

Saiyaara baddie Shaan R Grover has turned a psycho killer into a zany, no-holds-barred insight into the dark world of the film industry.

The nepotism debate with nepo babies snatching opportunities from talented but aspiring artistes has hit a new high. We have seen several ways how insiders impact outsiders, what happens when a outisder decide to turn the tables forever? Junglywood is on the same lines, as it shows how talented individuals decide to snatch away the opportunity from the privileged. Directed by Chand Mohammad, Junglywood gives an insight into the dark and gritty world of the Hindi film industry through the setting of a secret party. How the events unfold as the insiders and outsiders clash to come out on top makes it a very interesting watch.

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The film Junglywood blends dark humour, psychological thrills, and unexpected twists in an intriguing narrative. It claims to depict a lot of behind-the-scenes situations of the film industry through a hypothetical story. The film features Saiyaara actor Shaan R Grover in the lead, along with Irina Rudakova and Deepak Kalra in pivotal roles, alongside multiple fresh faces, including Akash Jagga, Dia Singh, and Niya Bapalawat.

Here's the trailer

Netizens react to Junglywood trailer

The trailer did create a noise on the internet, with netizens dropping their assumptions and hints. A netizen wrote, "Story of Sushant Singh and Disha Salin." Another netizen asked, "Is it based on Sushant-Disha?" One of the netizens asked, "Agar outsider aise langoor hai toh mai toh nepotism ko hi support karunga, mtlb trailer mein ek banda nahi hai jisne achchi acting ki ho."

Junglywood is an old-school cinema with zero VFX: Chand Mohammad

Speaking about his debut directorial, Chand said, "With Junglywood, I wanted to create a film that brings the soul of old-school cinema into the world of modern storytelling. My vision was to make a new-age film using classic cinematic techniques, relying on practical filmmaking, strong performances, atmosphere, and storytelling rather than visual effects. There is no VFX in the film, and that was a conscious creative choice." The release date of the movie hasn't been announced yet.