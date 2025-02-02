Junaid recently said that while many actors depend on social media to get noticed and secure roles, he doesn't need to rely on it.

In the modern film industry, an actor's social media presence is vital for their popularity and career advancement. Most actors, including top Bollywood stars, leverage social media to connect with fans and promote their work. However, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid's approach, highlights the advantage of his industry connections, allowing him to circumvent the need for a strong social media presence.

Junaid, who is set to make his big-screen debut with Loveyapa alongside Khushi Kapoor, has avoided social media, unlike many newcomers. He acknowledges the advantages of being Aamir Khan's son and recently admitted it spares him the struggles many actors face in the industry. Recently, he said that while many actors depend on social media to get noticed and secure roles, he doesn't need to rely on it.

“Nobody has said anything negative to me, actually. I’m not on social media, so I have no idea. That is also a privilege. Producers will cast me even without seeing any public presence. Not many actors have that. It’s purely because of the family I come from,” he said in an interview. However, his statement didn’t go down well with netizens and they slammed him for being an ‘arrogant’ nepo kid.

“This is the real him. This guy’s PR was pushing the “omg he’s so simple, down to earth, and he walks by foot to places and takes rickshaws”. However in this clip you can see the arrogance, entitlement, de lulu-ness and his inflated nepo kid ego. At this point he’s doing better acting offscreen,” reacted a Reddit user on his interview. Another user said, “He is giving tough competition to Janhvi and Sonam in entitlement.” “Woww. Entitlement. This is what nepotism looks like!” remarked a netizen.

Meanwhile, Junaid’s upcoming film Loveyapa, directed by Advait Chandan, is slated to release on February 7.