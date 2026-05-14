Junaid Khan says 'I get a lot of work because I’m Aamir Khan’s son’

Junaid Khan openly admits nepotism helps his career while reflecting on struggles, privilege, and the reality of Bollywood casting decisions.

The ongoing debate around nepotism in Bollywood continues to spark discussion, and Junaid Khan has now addressed it with striking honesty. The actor, son of superstar Aamir Khan, admitted that he does not feel uncomfortable with the term “nepotism,” as he recognises the advantages that come with his family background in the industry.

In a recent conversation on a YouTube video hosted by Vickey Lalwani, Junaid openly accepted the realities of being a star kid. He said, “The word ‘nepotism’ doesn’t irritate me because it’s true. I get a lot of work because I’m Aamir Khan’s son.”

He also spoke candidly about his early struggles with box office performance and continued opportunities despite setbacks, remarking, “Sir, abhi 2 flops ke baad kaam mil raha hai, kaam karne dijiye na. (Sir, even after two flops, I’m getting work. Let me work first!”)”

Junaid further explained how commercial considerations often shape casting decisions in the film industry. According to him, producers prioritise marketability over suitability, saying, “Producers have to sell their films, therefore, they will hire someone they can sell. Their priority is what they can sell, not what is best for the film. They are not looking at which actor suits the character best, but rather which actor can be marketed more easily… For me, it’s not an insider versus outsider debate. It’s about not casting someone just because you can sell them. Cast someone who is right for the film.”

He made his acting debut with Maharaj, followed by his theatrical release Loveyapa alongside Khushi Kapoor. He later appeared in Ek Din, directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. His upcoming projects reportedly include Ragini 3, which is expected to feature Tamannaah Bhatia.

One-line summary: Junaid Khan openly admits nepotis