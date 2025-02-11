Loveyapa actors Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan shared their experiences of learning acting.

Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan's son, is making headlines with his debut in Loveyapa. In a recent interview, he shared that his parents spent a lot of money on his theatre education.

He feels this was a big advantage for him, especially in an industry where financial security isn’t always guaranteed. In an interview with Indian Express, Loveyapa actors Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan shared their experiences of learning acting. They pointed out that, unlike many actors from previous generations, they chose to pursue formal training to hone their skills in acting.

Khushi Kapoor shared that her mother, Sridevi, didn’t need formal acting training because she began acting at such a young age, just 4 years old.

He explained, “To be fair, my mom didn’t need acting school because she started at the age of 4. I don’t think you can go to acting school at 3 years old.”

Junaid shared that his father, Aamir Khan, never went to acting school but instead learned through working on diploma films at FTII. He said, "Dad spent a lot of time at FTII doing diploma films. He didn’t attend acting school, but he learned a lot through experience. I had the privilege of going to theatre school, and my parents spent a ‘ridonculous’ amount on my theatre education. That’s a huge privilege, especially for a career that doesn’t always guarantee financial stability.”

He further mentioned, "I think different actors also approach things differently. As we work, as we learn, we develop tools that come to our aid when we need them. But I think a lot of it is again, just language. If you talk to dad about it, he will have done something but we just call it different things."