Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Release of Junaid Khan's Maharaj delayed further by court, petitioner calls original libel case judgement blasphemous

Watch: Rare albino alligator enjoys back scrubbing with toothbrush, adorable video goes viral

Ola Electric gets green signal from SEBI for Rs 55000000000 IPO, to become India’s first…

'BJP has always...': RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after Patna HC scraps Bihar government's quota hike

Watch: Shatrughan Sinha squashes reports of being upset with Sonakshi, Zaheer's wedding, poses with to-be son-in-law

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Rare albino alligator enjoys back scrubbing with toothbrush, adorable video goes viral

Anurag Kashyap recalls being called out by daughter Aaliyah for praising Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'She hated...'

International Yoga Day 2024: Who was BKS Iyengar, who taught yoga to world?

Price of milk in Pakistan

Sania Mirza's big announcement

8 stunning images of space shared by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

NEET-UG Exam 2024: Supreme Court Stays All NEET Cases In High Courts, Issues Notice To NTA, Centre

UGC-NET Exam Cancelled: Why Ministry Of Education Decided To Cancel NET Exam Day After It Took Place

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Release of Junaid Khan's Maharaj delayed further by court, petitioner calls original libel case judgement blasphemous

Watch: Shatrughan Sinha squashes reports of being upset with Sonakshi, Zaheer's wedding, poses with to-be son-in-law

Anurag Kashyap recalls being called out by daughter Aaliyah for praising Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'She hated...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Release of Junaid Khan's Maharaj delayed further by court, petitioner calls original libel case judgement blasphemous

The Gujarat High Court has extended stay on the release of Maharaj, the debut film of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 21, 2024, 07:44 AM IST

Release of Junaid Khan's Maharaj delayed further by court, petitioner calls original libel case judgement blasphemous
Jaideep Ahlawat and Junaid Khan on the poster of Maharaj
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday extended its interim stay to the release of Maharaj, the debut film of Bollywood star Aamir Khan's son Junaid, for one more day.

The film is based on an 1862 libel case involving a Vaishnavite religious leader and social reformer Karsandas Mulji, but some members of the Pushtimarg sect have filed a petition against its release on Netflix, claiming that it hurts religious sentiments. The petitioners' lawyer advocate Mihir Joshi on Thursday argued that Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, which gives the right to freedom of speech and expression, is not a "license to insult" and the law does not protect publishers (such as OTT platforms) only because their creation is based on true events. As Joshi wanted to argue further, Justice Sangeeta Vishen extended the stay to the film's release for one more day, adjourning the hearing to Friday afternoon.

The petitioners claimed that the British-era court which decided the 1862 libel case castigated the Hindu religion and made blasphemous comments against Lord Krishna as well as certain devotional songs and hymns. During Thursday's hearing, advocate Joshi said the petitioners had approached the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, requesting it to take steps to stop the release, but there was no response. The ministry has the powers to ensure compliance with the code of ethics under the Information Technology Act, he said. "The rules of 2021 talk about standards to be maintained by a publisher under code of ethics.

Netflix is a publisher in this case. I&B Ministry can issue orders to adhere to the code of ethics. If I file a complaint, the ministry can refer it to an inter-departmental committee. Committee can order deletion or modification of content," said Joshi. The content of the film is "incendiary" and likely to incite hatred and violence against the Pushtimarg sect, the lawyer claimed. "This is not M F Hussain's painting where artistry is involved. They picked something incendiary. Article 19(1) (a) is not a license to insult. Even the Supreme Court had said that even if a movie gets a CBFC certificate, an injunction can be granted. The SC had even said it is up to courts to decide and a certificate is not final," said Joshi.

If the court, after watching the film, finds there is "no running down of any religion", he will not argue further, the petitioners' lawyer added. As the film is said to be based on a trial, there would be scenes where witnesses would be saying 'your religion teaches immorality', advocate Joshi contended, adding that it could not be permitted just because it is based on true events. "The SC had said that truth is not an answer to defamation," said the lawyer. The 1862 libel case arose from an article written by Karsandas Mulji in a Gujarati weekly, alleging that a Vaishnavaite leader had liaisons with his female devotees.

Yash Raj Films (YRF), producer of Maharaj, has offered to provide the court pre-release access to the film for deciding whether it hurts the religious sentiments of any community. The judge has not yet decided whether she would watch the film.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anurag Kashyap recalls being called out by daughter Aaliyah for praising Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'She hated...'

Over 500 Hajj pilgrims die amid scorching heat in Mecca, temperatures cross 50 degree celsius: Report

T20 World Cup 2024: Salt, Bairstow secure easy win for England against West Indies

CBI registers FIR over alleged irregularities in UGC-NET paper leak case

Shraddha Kapoor finally confirms she is dating Rahul Mody with mushy post on Instagram: 'Dil rakhle...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement