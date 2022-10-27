Juhi Chawla wishes Raveena Tandon on 48th birthday with unseen photos, fans say 'two beautiful women in one frame'

Juhi Chawla/Instagram

On October 26, Raveena Tandon turned 48. She received touching birthday greetings from actors Juhi Chawla, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, and Madhuri Dixit on Instagram. In 1991, Raveena made her cinematic debut in Pathhar Ke Phool with Salman Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Juhi Chawla shared unseen pictures with Raveena Tandon and wrote, “Raaveeennnnaaa !!! Happy Happy Birthdayyyyy to the girl with a big heart!!! You always step forward to support in social and environment matters and here’s a 100 splendid trees to mark this special occasion in your honour!!! Hugs."

Fans reacted to the post writing, “Two beautiful women in one frame.”

Shilpa Shetty shared a collage wrote, “May you get God's choicest blessings, my darlings! Here's to many more smiles and masti (fun)!”

In 2004, Raveena and movie producer Anil Thadani got married. Rasha and Ranbir Thadani are the couple's two children. Before getting married in 1995, Raveena, when only 21 years old, adopted two girls, Pooja and Chaya. She has acted in a number of films, including Dilwale, Laadla, Anari No. 1, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani posed for photos with the media. On Wednesday, paparazzo account Viral Bhayani released a video of the mother-daughter pair smiling for the camera and thanking the photographers.

In the video, Raveena and Rasha could also be seen folding their hands to the photographers. Raveena arrived with a tiny basket in her hand and donned a long pink and white outfit for the occasion. Rasha chose ethnic clothing in mustard and high heels.

In KGF: Chapter 2, Raveena appeared alongside actors like Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and Srinidhi Shetty. This year's second instalment was published on April 14. In 2018, the first movie was released.