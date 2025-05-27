In 1999, Shah Rukh and Juhi launched their own production banner Dreamz Unlimited, along with the filmmaker Aziz Mirza. They bankrolled three films - Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani in 2001, Asoka in 2001, and Chalte Chalte in 2003, before the company was shut down.

Not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, or Deepika Padukone; it is Juhi Chawla who has romanced Shah Rukh Khan the most number of times onscreen. Khan and Chawla have been paired opposite each other in 8 films - Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman in 1992, Darr in 1993, Ram Jaane in 1995, Yes Boss in 1997, Duplicate in 1998, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani in 2000, One 2 Ka 4 in 2001, and Bhoothnath in 2008. The two stars have also been quite close friends with each other. However, there was a time when the two of them didn't even talk to each other after their production house Dreamz Unlimited was shut down in 2003.

In 1999, Shah Rukh and Juhi launched their own production banner Dreamz Unlimited, along with the filmmaker Aziz Mirza. They bankrolled three films - Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani in 2001, Asoka in 2001, and Chalte Chalte in 2003. In an old interview with the former film critic Rajeev Masand, the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actress shared the reasons why their company fell apart and how it affected her relationship with the Jawan actor.

Juhi said, "We made Ashoka that won a lot of critical acclaim but didn’t do well at box office. Then they started Chalte Chalte. I was helping behind-the-scene but then I was expecting at that time and I had to go away and I was in London for a lot of the time. They made the film. After that…I don’t know why. Then Aziz Mirza lost his wife and was heart broken and then, I don’t know why, but we didn’t make more films in Dreamz because we needed Aziz ji to come up with more scripts."

Adding how the close of Dreamz Unlimited impacted her frienship with Shah Rukh, the actress added, "At that time my work changed and my family was growing, I was moving in another direction. Earlier, we were on set together and then you work behind-the-scene but later you are further away from each other. Also, my nature of work changed, I was suddenly started doing films like 3 Deewarein, My Brother Nikhil, Jhankaar Beats and others."

In 2004, Shah Rukh Khan took over Dreamz Unlimited and transformed it to Red Chillies Entertainment with his wife Gauri Khan heading the company. Red Chillies Entertainment is a leading production company involved in making films, web series, distributing movies, and also has its own visual affects studio Red Chillies VFX. Later in 2008, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, along with her husband Jay Mehta, reunited to become the joint owners of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

