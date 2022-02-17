Juhi Chawla shares daughter Jahnavi's love for cricket in heartwarming post after IPL 2022 mega auction

Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta recently made headlines when she was spotted at the IPL 2022 mega auction with Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan in Bengaluru. The trio represented their parents' team Kolkata Knight Riders at the gala event. Their pictures and video from the auction had gone viral on the Internet.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, February 17, actress Juhi Chawla penned a long note praising her daughter and acknowledged her love for cricket. She shared lovely throwback pictures with her daughter in the form of a video and in the caption, wrote, "Ever since she was a little girl, Jahnavi didn’t just watch IPL, she began to watch cricket. Listening intently to the commentators, she began to understand the intricacies of the game."

Recalling an incident when they were on a family trip in Bali, the 'Yes Boss' actress continued, "When she was about 12 years old, we were in Bali on a family holiday. At the hotel was a coffee table book, the size of ( what used to be ) a thick telephone directory, remember those ..?? It had the life stories, achievements, records, a sort of almanac, of allllll the cricketers of the world....In the few days that we spent at the hotel, in between her jumping into the pool and behaving like a mad hatter, she sat at the poolside gazebo and read that book cover to cover …!!! It was so unusual and so intense. Which 12 year old girl does that I wondered …? As the years have passed her interest in the game has only increased."



Talking about Jahnavi's love for the game, Juhi further added, "When cricket is discussed, her face lights up, she is happy and enthused. Her knowledge on the topic, is to me, astounding. Jahnavi set a sort of record of being the youngest person to be allowed at the IPL Auction table 3 years ago, she was just 17. Aryan and Jahnavi attended the last Auction, and this time Suhana joined them."



Calling her daughter as 'a young intern training at the KKR camp', she concluded, "It is extremely kind of Mr Venky Mysore, our CEO who allows her to participate in important discussions and even encourages her to voice her views. He fondly calls her ‘Coach'. Of course, she is just like a young intern, training at the KKR camp, but she feels so puffed about it. She is where her heart is, and it shows. As a mother, I feel blessed, happy, and proud of the little girl. She is extremely bright, has a long way to go, with Gods grace, she is on her way.

Kolkata Knight Riders' official Instagram account took to the comments section and wrote, "We are very lucky to have such bright stars in our midst! The combination of experience and youth at our Auction table made us all so, so proud. Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo!".