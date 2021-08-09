Juhi Chawla reacts to accusations of 5G lawsuit being a 'publicity stunt'-watch

Juhi Chawla made headlines earlier this year when she filed a lawsuit opposing the adoption of 5G technology in India. As a result of this development, netizens have accused the actor of wanting notoriety from the case. Juhi Chawla finally spoke up about her campaign to raise awareness about electronic magnetic field radiation (EMF) on Monday, post days of silence.

She has posted a video on Instagram regarding the same. She captioned the video as “It was about time. I’ll let you decide if it was a publicity stunt”.

Juhi Chawla revealed that they went to court to have 5G technology certified as safe to use, but she is not opposed to technological progress in general. Juhi stated that she filed an RTI request in 2019 and 2020, requesting information on the impact of mobile tower radiation on human and animal health. Following her RTI request, the Science and Engineering Research Board responded that no such reports are available in the public domain, and no research on 5G have been conducted.

In 2010, Juhi Chawla recalled seeing mobile towers near her home on the property of a guest house. As a result, she began researching the consequences of radiation.“We managed to get an agency from Hyderabad to check the radiation frequency at the house. As I was at home that day, the operator showed me the meter, which was already at the highest level. Once the reports came in, we were told that radiation of such a high level could have ill effects on our health.”

Juhi asked her viewers at the end of the film if they thought it was wrong to be worried about living organisms. She concluded by quoting Buddha: “Three things can not hide for long: the moon, the sun and the truth.”

Watch the video here-

For the unversed, The Delhi High Court had dismissed the case and fined her and two other applicants Rs 20 lakh.