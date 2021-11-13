Juhi Chawla makes 'shameless and earnest' request on her birthday - Find out

Actor-turned-environmentalist Juhi Chawla, who is celebrating her 54th birthday on Saturday, on Friday night requested her fans and followers to plant trees as a birthday gift to her. Meanwhile, celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon penned beautiful birthday wishes on social media.

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, who has set a new trend in B-town by pledging trees for the film fraternity as a birthday present, took to her Twitter and wrote, “Hello family and friends, tomorrow is my birthday.” She further added, “I know you must be eagerly waiting for the day to dawn, to wish me and shower me with gifts!!! of course I’m joking…. many of you may not even remember!! but juusssttt in case you would care to here’s a shameless and earnest request please plant trees!!! here is the link (https://www.ishaoutreach.org/en/cauvery-calling/campaigns/cauvery-calling-action-now-juhichawla). At Rs 42 a sapling, please plant as many as you wish, it’s not just for me.. it’s for your children, for the Earth, for our entire well being..!!! lots of love.”

The former Miss India has also pledged hundreds of trees in the name of actors Tabu, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and more from Bollywood, as a part of her Cauvery Calling, a movement launched last year by Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, to revitalize river Cauvery, a major lifeline of southern India which has depleted alarmingly in the last few decades.

On November 13, on the occasion of Juhi's birthday, Bollywood celebrities took Instagram and wished the actress. ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl Madhuri Dixit shared a picture with Juhi and wrote, “Happy birthday to the beauty @iam_juhi You have given an immense contribution to the world of entertainment. Right from ‘Qyamat se Qyamat tak’ to ‘Gulab Gang’ you have always dazzled in every role you do. May you keep shining as always.”

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon dropped a throwback picture with the caption, “Of all the fun, laughter years gone by, and sweet memories, Darling @iam_juhi you are the best. A 100 trees planted in your name, Happy Birthday! Godbless you and your cause, #healtheplanet.” Filmmaker Farah, who wished Juhi on social media, will also be planting trees today.”

For the unversed, Juhi, who shares a close bond with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family, recently pledged 500 trees in the name of SRK’s son Aryan, on his birthday. She also made headlines for signing the surety bond of Rs 1 lakh for Aryan after his bail in the drugs-on-cruise case. Earlier, Juhi had also commemorated SRK’s 56th birthday by pledging 500 trees in the actor’s name. (With inputs from ANI)