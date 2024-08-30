Juhi Chawla is India's richest actress with Rs 4600 crore net worth, reason behind her increasing wealth is..

After Shah Rukh Khan with his over Rs 7000 crore net worth, Juhi Chawla is the second on the list with a staggering net worth of Rs 4600 crore. Juhi Chawla also bagged the sixth position in the top 10 self-made women list, released by the 2024 Hurun India Rich List.

In the mid-80s, Juhi Chawla, an IAS officer's daughter, made her debut in the film industry and became a superstar in no time. The actress went on to work with many superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Rishi Kapoor, among others. Juhi Chawla was crowned in the 1984 Miss India beauty pageant and made her debut with a supporting role in 'Sultanat' in 1986.

Now, the actress has been featured on the Hurun India Rich List 2024. You will be surprised to know that Juhi Chawla has emerged as India's richest actress, as per this list. If we talk about actors, after Shah Rukh Khan with his over Rs 7000 crore net worth, Juhi Chawla is the second on the list with a staggering net worth of Rs 4600 crore.

In addition, Juhi Chawla also bagged the sixth position in the top 10 self-made women list, released by the 2024 Hurun India Rich List.

Juhi Chawla already had a successful career when she decided to get married and have a family. The actress has been married to Jay Mehta, the Chairman of The Mehta Group, since 1995.

But, do you know the reason behind Juhi Chawla's increasing wealth?

One of the main contributors to Juhi Chawla's staggering Rs 4600 crore net worth is the IPL Team Kolkata Knight Riders, which she co-owns, along with her husband Jay Mehta and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

According to Forbes, KKR is valued at $1.1 billion (approximately Rs 9,139 crore) as of 2022.

Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta are also proud owners of luxury homes worth crores and a fleet of high-end, expensive cars.

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta live in his family-owned apartment located in Malabar Hills in Mumbai. They also own an ancestral home named Hill Bungalow in Porbandar, Gujarat which has been redesigned by Channa Daswatte.

Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla also own a fleet of luxury cars such as the BMW 7 Series, priced at Rs 1.8 crore, a Mercedes-Benz S Class worth Rs 1.7 crore, a Jaguar XJ worth Rs 1.2 crore, a Porsche Cayenne priced between Rs 1.36-2 crore, and an Aston Martin Rapide, priced at Rs 3.3 crore.

READ | Meet India's second richest actor, earns Rs 27 lakh daily, richer than Amitabh, Akshay, Salman, Aamir, net worth is..