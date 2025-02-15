Prateik Babbar didn't invite his father Raj Babbar and step-siblings Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar to his wedding with Priya Banerjee.

Raj Babbar tied the knot with Nadira Babbar in 1975. The couple share two children, Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar. In 1983, the veteran actor and politician married former actress Smita Patil, who passed away in 1986 before giving birth to their son Prateik Babbar. Arya, Juhi, and Prateik are actors working in the Hindi film industry.

Prateik Babbar had his second marriage with actress Priya Banerjee in an intimate ceremony at Smita Patil's home on February 14, 2025, coinciding with Valentine's Day. The Chhichhore actor didn't invite his father Raj Babbar and step-siblings Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar to his wedding.

Now, Juhi has opened up on why Prateik didn't invite them to his wedding. Talking to The Times of India, she said, "Right now, he is surrounded by a few people - whom we don’t wish to name - who have influenced him. But we don’t want to sandwich him in the middle because that won’t help anyone. When I say sandwich, it doesn’t mean Prateik is caught between Priya and us - absolutely not. Priya is a wonderful girl, and he is extremely fortunate to have found a partner who truly loves and understands him."

"The real sandwiching is happening because of someone else, someone desperate for publicity and importance. Everyone knows that my mother (Nadira Babbar) has always been with Prateik. It’s such a strong and dominating presence that people get intimated, thinking we will take the attention away on his special day. Bhai, behen ya baap koi importance lenge? Hum bas chahte hain ki humaara bhai shaant rahe, khush rahe - that's alll that matters to us", she further continued.

Prateik Babbar was previously married to film producer Sanya Sagar, with whom he had tied the knot on January 23, 2019. The ex-couple separated in 2020 and divorced in January 2023.